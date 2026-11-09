DOJ Exodus Continues: Fourth High-Ranking Official Resigns in Less Than a Week

The shakeup at the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) is apparently continuing apace, with Attorney General Todd Blanche announcing Monday the resignation of Brett Shumate, an assistant attorney general who oversaw the DOJ's Civil Division.

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Shumate is now the fourth high-ranking DOJ official to head for the exit in less than a week, following the departures of Harmeet Dhillon, John Eisenberg, and Jason Reding Quiñones. All of the resignations came after Republicans were battered at the ballot box on Tuesday.

Of note, all four of the officials departing the administration were Trump appointees who received Senate confirmation in 2025, which raises questions about the sudden turnover among the president's handpicked DOJ leadership team.

Today I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Civil Division. Under his leadership, the Division pursued important affirmative litigation to challenge sanctuary policies and delivered key wins in lawsuits against local policies that endangered federal law enforcement. The Division also secured historic settlements to end illegal corporate DEI practices and shuttered dozens of clinics which were providing so-called “gender affirming care” to minors. We are grateful for Brett’s service at DOJ and wish him continued success. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) November 9, 2026

Today I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Civil Division. Under his leadership, the Division pursued important affirmative litigation to challenge sanctuary policies and delivered key wins in lawsuits against local policies that endangered federal law enforcement. The Division also secured historic settlements to end illegal corporate DEI practices and shuttered dozens of clinics which were providing so-called “gender affirming care” to minors. We are grateful for Brett’s service at DOJ and wish him continued success.

As RedState previously reported, Dhillon submitted her resignation on Thursday as head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, where she had been leading the administration's efforts to combat antisemitism and dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Just one day later, two more senior DOJ officials followed her out the door.

John Eisenberg, who headed the DOJ's National Security Division, and Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, both resigned on Friday. Eisenberg's had been involved in several high-profile national security cases, while Quiñones had overseen politically sensitive investigations, including one involving former CIA Director John Brennan.

No explanation was given for Shumate's resignation, nor has the DOJ or the administration announced who will replace him.

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