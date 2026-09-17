Breaking: Fiery F-16 Crash Over Michigan Sends Pilot Scrambling to Eject in Time

A scary scene unfolded Thursday afternoon after a military fighter aircraft, reportedly an F-16, went down in Grand Traverse County, Michigan. Thankfully, eyewitnesses report that the pilot ejected and was found to be conscious upon landing.

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Reports indicate that first responders headed to the area of County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road in Blair Township, with County Road 633 shut down to traffic. Locals were advised to avoid the area.

The first pictures to emerge of the crash show a field of debris around the fiery wreckage, which has a plume of black smoke rising from it.

An f-16 just went down in northern michigan. Details still becoming available. As far as I heard the Pilot is conscience. Praying for him and any involved. Absolutely crazy situation. #northernmichigan #f16crash #michigan #f16 #emergencylanding pic.twitter.com/e7HKR2002D — BuckshotPlays (@fbsbuckshot) September 17, 2026

Audio from the local air traffic control system indicates a bird strike could have led to the crash.

F-16 crash ATC audio, BUCK 11 flt x2 F-16s were flying along the VFR low level route VR634 when the 11 advised MINNEAPOLIS CENTER that his wingman may have hit a bird and was going to eject just south of Traverse City, Michigan

F-16 crashes near Green Lake Township, Michigan. Pilot has reportedly safely ejected. pic.twitter.com/5uVx7pHgIu — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 17, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: An F-16 has CRASHED in northern Michigan's Grand Traverse County, per reports



Eyewitnesses state the pilot successfully EJECTED and is "conscious and alert," per @sentdefender



Thank GOD 🙏🏻



Even successful ejections though can result in pretty serious and even… pic.twitter.com/bR1Mie9Hm9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: An F-16 has CRASHED in northern Michigan's Grand Traverse County, per reports Eyewitnesses state the pilot successfully EJECTED and is "conscious and alert," per @sentdefender Thank GOD 🙏🏻 Even successful ejections though can result in pretty serious and even permanent injuries, so say a prayer for this pilot today. It is currently unclear why the F-16 went down.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as they become available.

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