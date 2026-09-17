Weirdo Who Sprayed Ilhan Omar With Vinegar Finds Out His Fate in Court

Remember that bizarre incident in January when a strange dude sprayed far-left Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar with apple cider vinegar at a Minneapolis town hall?

What the heck was the point of that? If he’d wanted to hurt her, he certainly could have come up with a plan that involved something more sinister than vinegar. About the worst it could do was make her smell bad until she washed it off and changed her clothes.

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It made so little sense that some thought perhaps she’d staged the drama to get publicity or use it to claim white supremacists were after her.

LMAO: The man who "attacked" Ilhan Omar last night sprayed with apple cider vinegar on her 🤣



Totally not staged lol@lizcollin pic.twitter.com/XxsoPvA3Jy — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 28, 2026

Now the dude behind the seemingly pointless stunt has found out his fate as he was sentenced Thursday to 14 months in the clink, three years of supervised release, and a prohibition on having any contact with the congresswoman. Hardly seems worth it, does it?

As our Rusty Weiss reported in April, the perp initially refused to plead guilty, but then changed his mind:

Anthony Kazmierczak, the 55-year-old [now 56] Minneapolis man who sprayed Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) with apple cider vinegar during a town hall this past January, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. He will change his plea to guilty. Kazmierczak is expected to formally enter the guilty plea at a hearing scheduled for May 7 in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota. He had initially pleaded not guilty in March to federal charges of forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, and interfering with a member of Congress while she was performing her official duties. The incident drew widespread outrage across political aisles.

The assault occurred during a period when Minneapolis was in turmoil over large federal law enforcement immigration operations. Kazmierczak, however, couldn’t even adequately explain why he did what he did:

The Minnesota maniac had hinted at the mystery liquid attack in a cryptic exchange with his neighbor, during which he said, “I might get arrested,” when attending an Omar-hosted town hall. Kazmierczak charged the podium during the Minneapolis event and squirted a mix of water and apple cider vinegar out of a syringe at the Democratic lawmaker, shouting that she was “splitting Minnesota apart.” Omar’s security detail subdued him, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with assaulting a US officer. No one was injured, but Minneapolis Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw, who was in attendance and got sprayed with some of the vinegar, ended up vomiting later.

In an earlier court hearing, Kazmierczak seemed to claim amnesia. “It’s fuzzy,” he told the judge. His brother called him a “right-wing extremist,” and he was known to make posts supportive of Trump and blasting former President Joe Biden. He also reportedly had mental issues:

Kazmierczak has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and “heavily medicated” following a car wreck that impacted his spine years ago, his neighbor told The Post. The defendant’s sentencing memo also listed struggles with alcohol abuse and “a history of mental and emotional health concerns,” the AP reported.

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He doesn’t look like the kind of guy you’d be happy to encounter in an alley at night:

Man who attacked Ilhan Omar with ‘apple cider vinegar’ to be sentenced Thursday



Anthony Kazmierczak pleaded guilty after admitting ‘PLANNING THE ATTACK FOR WEEKS’ pic.twitter.com/ZpwAuSJHcb — RT (@RT_com) September 17, 2026

I don’t condone political violence, and although Omar is no Charlie Kirk, I’m glad that this very troubled person wasn’t armed with anything stronger than vinegar. We need to vote extremists like Omar out of office, not attack them.

In the meantime, it looks like we can put this whole episode in the “What the Heck?!” file and close the cabinet.

Weird. That’s the only takeaway.

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