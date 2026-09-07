Karmelo Anthony's Family Is Begging for Money Again

The family of convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony have their hands outstretched once again and are asking for people to dig deep to fund their son's legal appeal. This comes after the family received nearly $650,000 in donations from a previous online campaign, monies they apparently needed for moving expenses and security.

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Anthony was convicted in June of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death at a high school track meet. He was subsequently sentenced to 35 years in prison.

This new fundraising appeal seeking an additional $250,000 comes just two weeks after Kaufman County Judge Michael Chitty denied Anthony's motion for a new trial after a two-day hearing during which many eyebrow-raising details emerged. For instance, Anthony, now 19, had once threatened to shoot up his high school, and his behavior had gotten so out of hand that his parents sent him to a residential program for troubled youth.

Chitty's ruling wasn't the end of the appeals process, however, thus the renewed efforts to raise money. Anthony's attorney, Russell Wilson, explained, "I think there's a misconception that the motion for new trial denial would have ended an appeal. It actually is part of an appeal."

Wilson added that the appeal could take over a year to play out, with the trial record expected to be assembled in October. Once that record is complete, the prosecution and defense will then put their cases in writing, and the Dallas Court of Appeals will decide whether further hearings are warranted.

Karmelo Anthony's family is asking for $250,000 in new donations to fund his appeal — after a previous GiveSendGo campaign raised nearly $634,000 and faced pointed questions about where the money went.



Anthony, 19, was convicted of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high… pic.twitter.com/baUnOFdtmU — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) September 6, 2026

Karmelo Anthony's family is asking for $250,000 in new donations to fund his appeal — after a previous GiveSendGo campaign raised nearly $634,000 and faced pointed questions about where the money went. Anthony, 19, was convicted of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, and sentenced to 35 years in prison. He now describes himself in court filings as a "penniless, destitute, and indigent person, too poor to employ counsel to represent me on the appeal." His attorney says the new fund will be deposited into an attorney trust account and that the family will not receive or control the money. A spokesman for the family refused to explain where the previous $634K went, calling questions about spending "deliberate lies."

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Anthony's family and legal team held a press conference last week appealing for supporters to once again open their wallets. “We love you, son. We're going to keep fighting. And this is not over,” Anthony's father, Andrew Anthony, said.

A local reporter wondered what had happened to all that money previously raised for the family, saying, “I'm just asking because I know people are gonna be asking about, like, where did that money go from and y'all are asking for more money?”

Family spokesman Dominique Alexander replied, “I can't speak to, hold on, I can speak to that. We're not gonna comment on that. We don't know, like, for instance, I can not speak on all of the information regarding all of those different fees.”

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