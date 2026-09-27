Nicki Minaj Cooks Democrats Big Time Over Their Presumptions About the Black Vote

Singer Nicki Minaj is a big fan and strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

That's a tough thing to be in an entertainment industry largely controlled by liberals. Even when you're a big name like Minaj, you can get backlash, and she has.

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But that hasn't stopped her from speaking out. In fact, she's been more vocal, particularly with the midterm election coming up. She urged people to get out and vote red in an interview with Lara Trump.

"Think about how much you want a say in what happens and realize that the only way to have that is by voting — not just voting for the president, but just voting in all of the local elections," she said. The music superstar then urged young voters to support Republican candidates in November. "Please, and vote red now," Minaj said.

Minaj praised President Trump, describing him as authentic and funny.

🚨 LFG! Nicki Minaj just said she's REFUSING to back down from her support for President Trump despite leftist attacks



"I'm not gonna make an excuse for that, EVER! He's helped me in his own way, and I've made it my MISSION to be someone that supports him!" 🔥



"He's funny.… pic.twitter.com/JGb4Xljxj1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 27, 2026

"He brings this candid, unedited vibe to the White House that we've never before seen," Minaj said. "And it's refreshing because for a very long time, people started feeling like we don't know who we can trust." "When you see someone that goes off script, it's like you come alive again, you feel alive," she continued.

Minaj also took apart the Democrats for their expectation that they were entitled to the black vote, saying that now people were choosing differently.

🚨Wow Nicki Minaj just dropped truth bombs on the Democrat party and how they treat the black community.



"Black people are not allowed, according to the Democrats, for the most part, to make a different decision. We're not allowed to think.



"We're not allowed to voice… pic.twitter.com/ofNgEaBkWn — J (@JayTC53) September 27, 2026

"Black people are not allowed, according to the Democrats, for the most part, to make a different decision. We're not allowed to think. We're not allowed to voice concerns, to make an argument as to why we don't like a particular candidate. And they're seeing in real time, if they do, what happens to them. Smear campaigns and just outright nasty behavior from these adults. It just doesn't look good. So the Democrats kind of have been just digging their own grave in that way."

She said people can see what is happening and realize that Democrats only respect them if they do what the Democrats say, "and no one wants to be treated that way."

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She's nailed the Democrats dead to rights on that one.

What was also fascinating was how many X accounts that appeared to be accounts of black people who commented on her post and agreed with what she was saying. She had a lot of support for her remarks.

Some recalled this moment with Joe Biden.

Six years ago today, Joe Biden told Black Americans they “ain't Black" if they don’t vote for him.pic.twitter.com/GaHmmgFtLP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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