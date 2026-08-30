Trump Goes Nuclear on NBC's Kristen Welker Over 'Mixed Results' Jab – Says He’s Calling in the FCC

President Trump had some choice words Sunday morning for NBC’s Kristen Welker after the Meet the Press host described his record of political endorsements during the midterm cycle as having produced “mixed results.”

Advertisement

Trump unloaded on Welker in a Truth Social post and accused her of purposefully misrepresenting his endorsement record. That's not all – he also announced that he'd be reporting her "to the FCC for rebuke or punishment.”

Welker, whom Trump mockingly referred to as the “Unpopular ‘Hostess’” of what he called “Meet the Fake Press,” ran afoul of the president by suggesting his endorsements have had mixed success. Something with which Trump vehemently disagreed.

The president pointed to the recent victories of Republicans Darline Graham in the South Carolina Senate primary and Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei and claimed his endorsement record stands at roughly 99 percent overall, including 100 percent in Senate races and approximately 98 percent in House contests.

“The Radical Left News is going out of their way to harass, demean, and libel anything ‘TRUMP,’” he wrote, calling his endorsement record “the strongest Endorsement in the History of Politics.”

“How can anyone be allowed to say this, working for freely given Public Airwaves?” Trump asked in his post. The president then wrote that he'd be referring Welker to "Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission," hoping that they "will take this Threat to our Country very seriously."

Kristen Welker, the Unpopular “Hostess” of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has “mixed results” on his Endorsements of Candidates, when the recent WINS of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, stand at 100% for the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/0Xwt7Wiinv — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 30, 2026

Kristen Welker, the Unpopular “Hostess” of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has “mixed results” on his Endorsements of Candidates, when the recent WINS of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, stand at 100% for the U.S. Senate, and 98% for the U.S. House, recently and over the longterm. How can anyone be allowed to say this, working for freely given Public Airwaves? Results are attached. Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment. Unfortunately, she is not the only one. The Radical Left News is going out of their way to harass, demean, and libel anything “TRUMP.” Their new weapon is to say that my 99% SUCCESS Rate on Endorsements, 100% on Senatorial Endorsements (Many of whom were not even given a shot of winning until I Endorsed!), is either a mixed result, or not very good. In actuality, it is, without question, the strongest Endorsement in the History of Politics. If it were not, I would be the first to admit it. Darline Graham’s run for the Senate was the biggest story in all of Politics, because she wasn’t expected to win, and then, when I Endorsed her, and she easily won, the story of her Victory was hardly covered by anybody. Likewise, the future Governor of Oklahoma, who was behind in every Poll, I Endorsed him, he won, and the story was barely covered! The Press is a Disgrace to our Nation, and I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission, will take this Threat to our Country very seriously. Thank you for your attention to this very important matter of Fake Polls and Commentary! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Advertisement

Kristen Welker may have intended “mixed results” as a throwaway line, but President Trump clearly didn't see it the same way – and now Brendan Carr and the FCC have been brought into the fight.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.