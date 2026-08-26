USS Lincoln Finally Gets a Port Call After 250 Days at Sea — and It's a Doozy

After spending months fighting Iran, dodging drones, and setting records – not to mention grabbing headlines – for the most consecutive days at sea, the Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are finally getting some much-deserved shore leave.

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And where has the Navy decided to send thousands of extremely cooped-up sailors for a little “rest and recuperation" after 250 days at sea, you ask? Thailand, that's where.

What could possibly go wrong?

READ MORE: Hung Cao Torpedoes Media Narrative About 'Miserable' USS Abraham Lincoln Crew

The Lincoln, which departed the Arabian Sea on Sunday – having been relieved by the USS George Washington – and began its long journey home, is expected to dock in Thailand sometime next week. Several family members have confirmed the plan, with one Sailor asking for hotel suggestions and another saying she was excited for the visit.

A spokesperson for the Thai Navy remarked, "The stop is a routine port visit intended to allow personnel to rest and recuperate ... as well as to receive logistical support."

USS Abraham Lincoln to dock in Thailand after prolong deployment, officials say https://t.co/eFG7HD8o6J pic.twitter.com/TEAUQXmfwz — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2026

As RedState has been reporting, the media spent a few weeks trying to gin up a story about low morale on the carrier, with some Sailors reportedly being miserable about the many sea days and the food choices. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Adm. Brad Cooper visited a few weekends back and disproved the media hysteria around the deployment.

Cooper, however, didn't describe a crew in collapse. He described Sailors and Marines who have endured an exceptionally demanding deployment, carried out thousands of combat missions, and have every reason to be proud of what they've accomplished. This echoes what Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said on Friday – the real story is that the crew of the Lincoln "crushed the mission."

Over on social media, some users are having a grand time envisioning what shore leave – in Thailand (!!) – is going to be like for the Lincoln's 5,000 Sailors and Marines.

“USS Abraham Lincoln headed for port in Thailand after 250 days at sea.”



The chaos that is about to ensue very few can understand.



Half a years saved paychecks, cheapest port call around, women behind display cases. Stay out of the boxing ring!



Good speed shipmates 🫡🇺🇸… — Cory (@howcoryseesit) August 25, 2026

In this case…



Thailand is the perfect destination for USS Abraham Lincoln



Thailand’s Q3 GDP is about to 🚀 — Joseph (@JosephCala) August 26, 2026

Thailand vs USS Lincoln videos are going to be hilarious. I’m not sure most of Americans has any idea of what goes on in an Asian liberty port. — Abu Reid (@abureid1) August 26, 2026

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We should start a pool, how many reductions in rank, how much total dollars forfeiture of pay, how many cumulative days of restriction and extra duty! 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/T98jsWGi0s — Donald 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✝️ (@Donald18452119) August 26, 2026

The sailors of the USS Abraham Lincoln hit their liberty port in Thailand. Look out! https://t.co/FNrXXYt0SD pic.twitter.com/ojBBsk3PfV — R T (@RDog861) August 25, 2026

Stay safe out there, Sailors and Marines of the USS Abraham Lincoln!

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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