Nuclear material doesn't have to be explosive to be deadly. Pack enough highly radioactive material around a standard explosive device, and you have a radiological dispersal device, or a dirty bomb, and in a densely populated area, like a major city, they could kill and sicken a lot of people.

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Now, there are reports that Iran may be working on just such a device, and that they intend to target Trump administration officials in the nation's capital with it. Bear in mind that these are reports from "sources," who remain unnamed. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis has said only that the administration is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven US officials. Sources familiar with the latest intelligence characterized the Iranian planning as, for now, an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack. But the plotting picked up by the US has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of US contingency planning. In a statement, White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said that the US is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

A dirty bomb's effect, while dangerous, is much more limited in scope than an actual nuclear weapon, with dispersal of the radioactive material or, as mentioned, a possible chemical weapon, limited to the blast radius plus some possible dispersal by local winds. Of the two, a chemical weapon may be the more alarming; some nerve agents can kill a victim with one drop on bare skin, and protective gear for both of these is heavy, cumbersome, and simply not available to much of the present civilian population.

Either one would still arguably represent an attack by a weapon of mass destruction (WMD), which (we hope) would draw a, shall we say, vigorous response from the United States.

This is the interesting part of the report.

US intelligence has picked up Iranian chatter claiming that it has stashed bomb-making materials inside the United States, according to one of the sources. Officials are divided over how credible that intelligence is, but broadly believe that it would be very easy, and is even likely, that Iran has already pre-positioned nuclear materials or chemical agents that could be laced onto a conventional weapon. “As porous as our border has been for the better part of ten years, it would have been extremely easy to get operatives inside the country” who could acquire and place bomb components, one of the sources close to the intelligence said. Many national security officials assume that pre-positioned nuclear materials have already been in the US for years, if not decades, another source said.

That's a fair point. We know that, for four years under the administration of "Autopen Joe" Biden, the border was as good as wide open. We know millions of people entered the country illegally in those years, largely unscreened and unvetted. And, we know that at least some Iranian nationals crossed into the United States during that time, and if anyone thinks that none of them are Iranian government operatives, it's time to talk to them about buying a bridge in Brooklyn.

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We've heard murmurings like this before, including (most notably) during President Trump's first term. It seems more than likely that nothing will happen. But the Pentagon, the Secret Service, and the local police and National Guard in the area, well, you can bet they are updating their reaction plans for such an incident right the heck now.

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