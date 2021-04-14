Israel Demolishes Super-Secure Iranian Nuclear Facility, and the Biden Bunch Was Not Given Advance Warning

On Easter Sunday, a massive explosion ripped through the top-secret Iranian nuclear weapons research facility at Natanz. There were some interesting aspects to the explosion. In a way, this was deja vu because, in July 2020, the same facility was hit by a cyberattack that damaged the centrifuge production plant inside the Natanz facility. Just days before this current event, Iran brought online new centrifuges that violated provisions of the corrupt Iran nuclear deal that Biden is trying to bring back from the dead. The day before, Iran had brought some state-of-the-art centrifuges to accelerate their illegal enrichment program. The notable thing about the explosion was that it took place some 50-meters underground in an electrical substation designed to be impervious to conventional air attacks.

A power failure that appeared to have been caused by a deliberately planned explosion struck Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment site on Sunday, in what Iranian officials called an act of sabotage that they suggested had been carried out by Israel. The blackout injected new uncertainty into diplomatic efforts that began last week to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal repudiated by the Trump administration. Iran did not say precisely what had caused the blackout at the heavily fortified site, which has been a target of previous sabotage, and Israel publicly declined to confirm or deny any responsibility. But American and Israeli intelligence officials said there had been an Israeli role. Two intelligence officials briefed on the damage said it had been caused by a large explosion that completely destroyed the independent — and heavily protected — internal power system that supplies the underground centrifuges that enrich uranium.

There were initial claims that this was an accident, but it soon became apparent that this was either the most unfortunate accident ever or it had a helping hand. Naturally, all eyes turned to the usual suspects.

The alleged Israeli attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility targeted an electrical substation located 40 to 50 meters underground and damaged “thousands of centrifuges,” Iranian officials revealed in recent days. Fereydoon Abbasi-Davani, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, told Iranian media on Monday that the attack hit an electrical substation located deep underground and managed to damage both the power distribution system and the cable leading to the centrifuges in order to cut power to them. The Iranian official stressed that such an operation takes years, saying “the design of the enemy was very beautiful.” Davani added that the substation was built underground in order to protect it from air and missile strikes, and that the attack was carried out either via cyber, sabotaged equipment or sabotage committed by agents. The Jerusalem Post has learned that the attack was carried out through an explosive device that was smuggled into the facility and detonated remotely. An intelligence official told The New York Times on Tuesday that the attack took out both the primary and backup electrical systems. Davani confirmed on Monday that the attack last July was also carried out with explosives that were smuggled into a centrifuge assembly facility at the site, with the explosives embedded in a heavy table that was brought into the facility.

If a powerful message was sent to Iran that their nuclear program was vulnerable to attack (just in case they didn’t get some other messages like Mossad Whacks Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist, Joe Biden’s Ability to Suck Up To Iran Hardest Hit), another, equally powerful message was also sent.

The attack at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, which destroyed a number of centrifuges and caused an electricity blackout, occurred as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was visiting Israel and was preparing to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Top Biden administration officials apparently were given no advance notice of the attack against the Iranian uranium-enrichment facility, according to people familiar with the situation.

Of all the days available to carry out this attack, Israel chose one that coincided with a visit by the Diversity and Inclusion Commissar for the Department of Defense. And he found out about the attack at the same time as the rest of the world. The irony that one of his visit’s purposes was to ensure there was a “no surprises” policy in place concerning Iran was not lost on anyone.

How did we get to the point where our major ally in a critical and dangerous region feels it is necessary to humiliate the US Secretary of Defense (I mean other than by reading his own Critical Race Theory bullsh** to him)? We got there because of Joe Biden and his record of duplicity, both individually and collectively, in dealing with Israel when he was vice president. Matthew Brodsky, who is at some think tank I’ve never heard of, produced an epic thread on the background.

“We think there was a modification done by the Israelis…Obama, according to officials in the room, asked a series of questions… The answers came back in hedged terms. Biden fumed, ‘It’s got to be the Israelis,’ he said. ‘They went too far." https://t.co/qauoRl4Ylk 3/x — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@RJBrodsky) April 13, 2021

As tensions were rising between Obama and Netanyahu in 2013, the Department of Defense declassified an intelligence report revealing details about #Israel’s secret nuclear program. Israel maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity regarding its nuclear program. 5/x — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@RJBrodsky) April 13, 2021

In 2012 Obama exposed a secret deal btwn #Israel & Azerbaijan & described how “4 senior diplomats & military intelligence officers say that the US has concluded Israel has recently been granted access to airbases on Iran’s northern border” https://t.co/yjZmml61R3 7/x — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@RJBrodsky) April 13, 2021

.@OptimisticCon contends it’s quite likely #Israel is already incorporating the idea that Team Biden will leak & acting accordingly. 2021 isn’t 2012-15. Israel may now be broadcasting messages along with its actions that it used to keep secret.https://t.co/UBpQEOI6xY — Matthew RJ Brodsky (@RJBrodsky) April 13, 2021

To put the entire picture in context, Biden’s bunch is attempting to achieve another Iran nuclear deal using the same methods the Obama gang used in 2012-2015 (see Joe Biden’s Iran Policy Is Focused on Returning the Power, Prestige, and Nuclear Weapons Iran Has Lost Since 2016). They have canceled arms deals with the UAE; they are cutting off the ability of the Saudis to combat the Iranian proxies in Yemen, they have tried to criminalize the Saudi Crown prince over the killing of a Qatari intelligence operative who peddled ghost-written opinion pieces to the Washington Post (see Washington Post Hints What Others Have Known: Jamal Khashoggi Was a Paid Qatari Intelligence Asset). What has changed, though, is everything. Biden is not Obama, so his policies can be directly challenged without being labeled a racist. Iran has demonstrated to the American public that it can’t be trusted. Most importantly, President Trump has reordered the Middle East’s strategic landscape, creating an Arab-Israel security partnership to confront Iran. This means that Israel will have allies in its fight to prevent the Iranians from getting nuclear weapons, and Biden will face a mostly unified opposition to his lunacy.