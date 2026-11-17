Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Brandon Gill Drops a 9/11 Truth Bomb As Mamdani Disbands NYPD’s Counterterror Unit

Twenty-five years after 9/11, New York is dismantling its rapid-response counterterror force. Unfortunately, New Yorkers probably won't have to wait long to find out what that means.

Protesters Try to Shut Down Bovino at Rutgers, but He Gets the Last Laugh

They shouted that Bovino was "not welcome here" (although apparently illegal aliens would be, to them). So much for "free speech," right? Bovino held up a hat that had "America First" on it at them. They just want to shut down his right to speak and the club's right to hear from him.

Trump's Epic Response to Reporter About Iranian Regime Drone Threat

Trump seems to take even assassination threats in stride now, and his answer was quick, hilarious, and classic Trump. "I'm worried about you — because if they get me, you're gone, too," he replied, indicating the circumference of the drone hit would likely take out the reporter. "It covers about a...be careful," he said.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — NYTimes's Heller Hit Piece Looks Even Worse After Scalia Clerk Speaks Out

It wanted readers to believe it had uncovered a mistake hiding in plain sight for almost twenty years. What it actually demonstrated is how easy it is to manufacture a constitutional controversy when you ignore the evidence that gets in the way of a story promoting restrictions on our right to keep and bear arms.

HotAir — Wagging the Dog? Fetterman Challenger Chokes on Simple Question About Terrorists

Moor isn't focused on the American interest. He's focused on the Islamists' interests, and on Iran's interests via the IRGC's proxy in Gaza. That's the real dog getting wagged by Moor with his attempts to gaslight his "new friend" on Fox News.

PJ Media — ‘You Dumba**!’: Sean Spicer Humiliates Lefty Influencer

Sisson has absolutely no integrity. He’s the textbook case of the entitled leftist who thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, and the moment he’s up against someone who doesn’t see eye to eye with him, he gets a very harsh reality check. His only currency is personal abuse of people on the right and his loyalty to the Democrat Party. The moment you put a guy like that against someone who actually knows the facts, the only thing that’s going to happen is humiliation.

Townhall — On Bill Maher's Podcast, Mike Rowe Reveals the Trump-Linked Initiative He Gets 'S**t' for Every Day

Oh, you know liberals hated this episode, which is par for the course. They hate anything that mocks and shreds their fragile worldview.

Twitchy — Dem Harry Sisson Smacked Down by Sean Spicer After Daring Him to Serve in Iran — He’s a Reservist

He seems destined to always be in over his head. It doesn’t matter how many times he’s been destroyed on air or online. Shillers gotta shill.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The critters have several meetings/hearings set for Tuesday, including:

Senate Judiciary — Business meeting to consider S.5289, to protect the right to the free exercise of religion, and the multiple judicial nominations.

Senate Armed Services — Hearings to examine the nomination of Hung Cao, of Virginia, to be Secretary of the Navy.

Senate Rules and Administration — Hearings to examine the nominations of Ashley Stow, of Texas, and Andrew Woodson, of Virginia, both to be a Member of the Federal Election Commission.

Senate Judiciary, Crime and Counterterrorism Subcommittee — Hearings to examine Roblox and online gaming, focusing on digital playgrounds endangering America's children.

Senate Intelligence (Select) — To receive a closed briefing on certain intelligence matters.

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry — Hearings to examine the nominations of Nathan Anonick, of Virginia, and Matthew Rowland, of the District of Columbia, both to be a Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

House Rules — H.R. 3495 – Direct Seller and Real Estate Agent Harmonization Act; H.R. 5267 – American Franchise Act

Senate Foreign Relations — To receive a closed briefing on U.S.-Saudi Arabia Agreement on civil nuclear cooperation.

House Intelligence (Permanent Select) — Business Meeting to Consider: Release of Unclassified Report on the Committee's Open Investigation and Additional Matters

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Looks like House Democrats may hold their leadership vote on Wednesday:

🚨BREAKING NEWS in @PunchbowlNews AM HAKEEM JEFFRIES will ask for a recorded vote in the Dem Caucus meeting tomorrow on his nomination to be speaker. Jeffries allies wanted him to win by acclamation. The left was trying to use a record vote as leverage. Jeffries now looking to strip that leverage and show that he’s not worried about a recorded vote. Jeffries is expected to win overwhelmingly. https://t.co/NVnCKFlzqA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 17, 2026

White House What's Up

President Trump, of course, is halfway around the world in the Philippines at the moment, so his schedule is a bit different for Tuesday (times are local):

6:20 PM — THE PRESIDENT greets Quad Leaders and participates in a Photo Opportunity — Solaire Resort

6:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Multilateral Meeting with Quad Leaders — Solaire Resort

7:25 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a U.S.-Thai Trade Deal Signing — Solaire Resort

7:45 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in an ASEAN-U.S. Summit Special and Reception — Solaire Resort

8:25 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a U.S.-ASEAN Dinner — Solaire Resort

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. State - Marco Rubio — Rubio's recent address at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention is worth a watch:

We, in this generation, will leave for our children and grandchildren the single greatest nation in the history of the world. https://t.co/GuEdynkjk2 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 16, 2026

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Rubio's Humor Shines in Epic Declaration for America and Takedown of Global Elites

Full Court Press...

Some recent court decisions of note:

🧐 In Marshall v. Blanche (felon-in-possession law), 1st Circuit VACATES the dismissal of a Second Amendment challenge brought by a man prohibited from purchasing firearms because of decades-old DUI convictions, holding that the district court must reconsider his purchase-related claims under Bruen rather than pre-Bruen circuit precedent. [This one is interesting on the 2A front, more so than a "win" or "loss" for the administration.]

↔️ In American Bar Association v. Executive Office of the President (law firm executive orders), Judge Amir Ali (D.C.) GRANTS IN PART and DENIES IN PART the ABA's motion to compel discovery, permitting narrowed requests for White House communications and records concerning the administration's law firm sanctions while limiting other requests under separation-of-powers principles.

❌ In Trump v. Thakur (University of California research grants), SCOTUS DENIES the Trump administration's petition for certiorari, leaving in place a Ninth Circuit ruling concerning the administration's termination of federal research grants over DEI-related policies.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump is in the Philippines and China this week for the ASEAN Summit and the APEC Leaders Meeting, where he's set to have a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

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GOP congressional leadership may be set now, but the Dems still have to select theirs — House Democrats are expected to hold their party elections later this week — likely on Wednesday — while Senate Democrats will make their leadership pick on December 1.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments on November 30.

MORNING MUSING

As Christmas fast approaches, I was thinking about the shepherds in the field, being reassured by the angel of the Lord...but we're not quite there just yet (even if I do already have my tree and some of my Christmas decorations up — that's a story for another day).

In fact, between the uptick in apparent technological "glitches" and the planned Emergency Alert System test this afternoon, another, similar verse is on my mind this AM: "Do not be alarmed."

More fully, of course, that is: "When you hear of wars and rebellions, do not be alarmed. These things must happen first, but the end won't come right away." (Luke 21:9).

I don't know — somehow that one just seems particularly appropriate for the moment.

Do not be alarmed. Be alert — but do not be alarmed.

LIGHTER FARE

How could you not adore Wally?!

His PR team is working overtime to get this video taken down👀 https://t.co/1YE9ze3saN — Olivia Smith (@OliviaSmith042) November 16, 2026

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