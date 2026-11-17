President Donald Trump left for some significant events in Asia on Monday, including the ASEAN conference in the Philippines and a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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But before he left, as we reported, he took some questions from the media and gave them a lecture on his responsibility to maintain the White House and how he had contributed with his own money in the process. The media also asked him, "Why hasn't there been more funding for our crumbling airlines?" without seeming to realize who, in fact, would be responsible for providing such funding (hint: Congress). The media didn't seem to ask those kinds of questions under Joe Biden or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

He wasn't done there. One of the issues that has gotten a lot of attention over the past week has been the threats from Iran against Trump officials and how some, like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have had to move to military bases for better security. There has even been a report about Iran potentially employing a "dirty bomb." Trump has already faced threats from Iran in the past, including plots to kill him. That's in addition to other attempts to assassinate him. A reporter asked Trump about reported potential drone threats from Iran.

"Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally?" the reporter asked.

REPORTER: "Are you worried about Iranian drones targeting you personally?" TRUMP: "I'm worried about you — because if they get me, you're gone, too!" https://t.co/tbSInzFtyj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 16, 2026

Trump seems to take even assassination threats in stride now, and his answer was quick, hilarious, and classic Trump. "I'm worried about you — because if they get me, you're gone, too," he replied, indicating the circumference of the drone hit would likely take out the reporter. "It covers about a...be careful," he said.

Gotta love it. Only Trump can respond to a threat with such a killer line; he's just naturally very funny. But he's also making it personal for the reporters at the same time, so they understand the reality of what he faces, and by extension, what they face when they are near him, as well as the threat Iran poses in general.

🤣🤣 I’ve rewatched this about 40 times and everytime it gets funnier — Flawda Boi863 (@acqfresh863) November 16, 2026

The reporters know it's true too lol — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 16, 2026

Still the funniest president in our lifetimes — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) November 17, 2026

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Trump later responded when he made it to the Philippines that this obviously wasn't a move that Iran wanted to make. They would face a crushing response, and this showed why they had to be dealt with.

"On Iran, is there any imminent threat to Washington, D.C.?" @POTUS: "If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously — because they happen to be crazy. This is why they can't have a nuclear weapon, by the way, in case people had any questions." — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

"If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before. I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously — because they happen to be crazy. This is why they can't have a nuclear weapon, by the way, in case people had any questions."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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