Gregory Bovino was the former commander-at-large of the Border Patrol. He retired after a 30-year career in March.

He was invited to speak at Rutgers University by the Republican Club.

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As we reported, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) bizarrely thought she had some right to interfere in who the club invited to be their speaker, posting an attack on Bovino on X, falsely accusing him of being a part of "militias" that pledged their loyalty to the president rather than the Constitution. That's the governor of New Jersey simply making up a falsehood to attack someone who was enforcing the law. He clapped back, accusing Sherrill of using her office to limit Americans' constitutional rights and bringing up controversies involving her Naval Academy record and stock trading.

So you knew, with the New Jersey governor setting the table, that activists were likely to make a scene when Bovino showed up to speak at Rutgers, and indeed they did. Here they were trying to shout Bovino down, even standing on chairs to scream at him. Meanwhile, he stood, grinning at them to their faces, not at all cowed by how unhinged they were. It looked like he was laughing at them.

Warning for graphic language:

BREAKING: CHAOS at Rutgers University during Greg Bovino speed in Brunswick NJ as protesters shout and confront him en mass, with Gabriella Sotto also in the crowd. https://t.co/Wwq88m352n — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 16, 2026

They chant, "Immigrants are welcome here," of course not dealing with the reality that if someone enters illegally, they are not an "immigrant," i.e., someone who has gone through the proper immigration process. The police prevented them from going further toward the stage.

They shouted that Bovino was "not welcome here" (although apparently illegal aliens would be, to them). So much for "free speech," right? Bovino held up a hat that had "America First" on it at them. They just want to shut down his right to speak and the club's right to hear from him.

The activists were then told they had to disperse.

Greg Bovino has just been escorted out of the room. Rutgers police tell protestors they have three minutes to disperse. https://t.co/R2oqDAuz6w — Daniel Han (@danieljhan.bksy.social) (@danieljhan_) November 16, 2026

Bovino came back and still spoke after things quieted down. So the activists were not able to shut him down.

The club did claim that Rutgers staff were preventing other people, including students who wanted to listen to Bovino, from getting into the event, and they had to argue just to get club members in.

Rutgers University staff was preventing people from coming into the event after the initial incident. They were not allowing people to come into the venue that were Rutgers students or that RSVP’d after the leftist mob came in. We had to argue with them to even allow other club members to come in. So many people were turned away at the door that genuinely wanted to see Greg Bovino speak. Still was an extremely successful event. We are all very happy with the turnout and support on social media! Thank you everyone for your support this far, we are only just getting started! 🇺🇸🔥‼️ — Rutgers Republicans (@RutgersGOP) November 17, 2026

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The New Jersey GOP also called out Sherrill for inciting the situation.

Mikie Sherrill used the weight of the Governor’s office to publicly rebuke Rutgers College Republicans for hosting a speaker she opposed. Then left-wing protesters showed up to harass attendees and shout down the event. Free speech is under attack in New Jersey. The Governor should be defending it, not singling out students for exercising it. — New Jersey GOP (@NJGOP) November 17, 2026

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