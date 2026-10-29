Morning Minute: Mic Drop — Can We Dispense With Those Troll Doll Pencil Topper-Looking Things?

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

Advertisement

TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Sophie Cunningham Reveals Shocking Toll for Defending Girls, Blasts Players Who Skip the Anthem

Cunningham has acknowledged that not every player shares her views, but made clear she would not stay silent on the issue.

Incredible Shrinking Obama Tries to Keep Cheesecake Factory Joke Alive Because That's All He's Got

This is the man who was sold to us by the corrupt media as the greatest statesman of our times. Now, he’s reduced to stumping for socialists and trying to keep in the news cycle with mean jokes trashing an American business. Oh, yeah, and everybody’s really buying that your “bag” for a decade was hanging out at Chuck E. Cheese with the great unwashed. Not.

'Bring the Refugees Home': Steve Hilton Releases Another Banger of an Ad With Less Than a Week to Go

You may have California on your “lost causes” list, and I’m not going to try to convince you otherwise. What I will say, though, is let it stand as an example of what happens when we don’t fight back.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — How Many Dirty Harrys Does It Take to Equal an AR-15? This SCOTUS Brief Has an Answer.

CRIME hasn't discovered some brilliant mathematical solution to the constitutional problems with bans on commonly owned semi-automatic firearms. It's just found another (and far more complicated) way to argue that the government should get to decide which guns we're allowed to own.

HotAir — Soros Prosecutor Charging James O'Keefe and Cam Higby With Felonies for Exposing Election System

Even Moriarty admits that they never intended to vote. But that doesn't matter. She told Minnesota Public Radio, “I think it’s pretty clear they did not intend to vote. That’s not the question here.” The only question that matters is whether they helped or hurt The Narrative™.

PJ Media — Scott Bessent Is Here to Eat Cheesecake and Kick BLEEP. And He's All Out of Cheesecake.

Bessent is a living, breathing refutation of that one-dimensional philosophy. He’s the triumph of personal merit over racism, quotas, and stereotypes, reaching the greatest heights of political power solely through the sweat of his brow and the brilliance of his mind. White, black, gay, straight — who cares about that?

Townhall — The Midterms Are Either the Most or Least Important Elections Ever

So, the real importance of 2026 is how it affects 2028. This election will tee up that one. And if we end up in a hole that we can’t dig out of next cycle, then this will truly be the most important midterm election ever.

Twitchy — Obama Bombed BIGLY at Georgia Rally. That's It. That's the Headline (WATCH)

We do not miss this man. Then again, he'd have to go away for us to miss him so ... there's that.

Advertisement

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

It's coming down to the wire for the critters and would-be critters, and there's plenty to entertain:

Watch: Haley Stevens 'Support' Statement for El-Sayed May Just Demolish Him

Is Anything Talarico Says Real? Not Even the NYTimes Could Cover for This Latest Made-Up Story

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Thursday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Rock Hill, South Carolina — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rock Hill, South Carolina — Rock Hill, South Carolina

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Rock Hill Sports and Events Center

— THE PRESIDENT departs Rock Hill, South Carolina en route to the White House — Rock Hill, South Carolina

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

5:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host Halloween at the White House — South Lawn

7:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

7:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — The White House

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Housing & Urban Development - Scott Turner — Turner recently traveled to Arizona, where he highlighted how one faith-based mission is helping to address homelessness.

Advertisement

Great to be back in Arizona with @RepCiscomani. The Gospel Rescue Mission in Tucson is an incredible model of how to help the homeless achieve self-sufficiency. https://t.co/3g7qJq5NW5 — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) October 28, 2026

Full Court Press...

Have a little catching up to do with the latest docket entries, but there's no shortage of court-related news:

Clinton Appointed Judge: Not Allowing Illegal Alien Votes Is Like Disenfranchising Black Americans

Judge Alvin Hellerstein, Who Oversaw Maduro Case and Trump Legal Battles, Dies at 92

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump heads to Rock Hill, South Carolina, later today. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November, and in December, he'll head to Miami, Florida, for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Also, the White House is hosting its annual Halloween event this evening.

The next round of oral arguments at the Supreme Court starts the week of November 2.

MORNING MUSING

Listen, I know there's serious stuff going on in the world now, but there's this relatively recent phenomenon that's really been bugging me of late, and it's this weird bit with people recording videos using those fuzzy microphone covers.

I realize I'm probably letting my ignorance slip show here, but can we have a conversation about why the hell it's necessary for people to hold microphones that look like troll doll pencil toppers right in front of their mouths in order to record videos? — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) October 29, 2026

Advertisement

I understand they're called "dead cats" or "wind muffs," and fine, I get it — they probably serve a purpose (as their name implies), but they look absolutely ridiculous, as I alluded to in the above tweet.

I know — I'm in radio — I should have more appreciation for this technology, but I just don't. It's weird, and I don't like it!

LIGHTER FARE

Boo!!

@batesbn https://t.co/OUS7m4dFe5 — The Food Manufacturing Guy (@TipOfTheBanana) October 28, 2026

Enjoying the "Morning Minute"? You can ensure you receive it in your Inbox every weekday by signing up for our newsletter here.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.