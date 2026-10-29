Incredible Shrinking Obama Tries to Keep Cheesecake Factory Joke Alive Because That's All He's Got

"How the mighty have fallen."

That is a phrase from the Bible (2 Samuel 1:19), and if there were ever a public figure it would apply to, it’s former President Barack Obama. He won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 despite having done virtually nothing to earn it, he served eight years as the nation’s first black president, and he was revered as the symbol of “hope and change” throughout much of the globe.

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He would deliver a post-racial world, he promised. How’d that work out?

Even for someone who did not share his politics, I had to admit that he had an air of presidential authority about him, and despite his many terrible policies, he wore his position well and inspired millions of people. (Don’t ask me about my actor friend, who has a huge, famous photo dominating her dining room of Heroic Barry in the rain speaking at a 2008 campaign event. They accuse MAGA Republicans of being part of a cult, but I say, pot, meet kettle.)

That all seems gone now, and for several years he has seemed a shell of himself, an irrelevant shill who has lost his magical powers. His bitter wife, Michelle the Professional Victim, and her constant whining make more news than he does.

As RedState’s Nick Arama reported on Sunday, Barry showed just how small he’s become by making this attempt at a joke: “He [Trump] has got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promptly destroyed him (“This is the man who built the museum and it looks like Darth Vader’s tomb”), then Trump came in for the cleanup (“He doesn’t notice dirt and filth that hadn’t been cleaned, where the walls hadn’t been cleaned for years.”)

But Obama can’t let it go, and instead of providing his vision for the future of this country, he’s trying to keep his idiotic comments alive. Here’s CNN’s Democrat cheerleader Kaitlan Collins attempting to give breath to Obama’s pathetic faux outrage at a rally Wednesday night to support leftist Sen. Jon Ossoff’s (D-GA) reelection bid and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms' effort to become the Peach State governor.

How dare the White House fight back against his juvenile attacks:

Obama tonight on his Cheesecake Factory line: "They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who's supposed to… pic.twitter.com/RJgCBbjnZ4 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 29, 2026

Obama tonight on his Cheesecake Factory line: "They mobilized a whole of government response to that joke. Not to inflation, but to that joke. The White House even called the Secretary of the Treasury. This is the man who is in charge of the economy. The person who's supposed to be figuring out how to make your life more affordable. The guy who's supposed to be figuring out how to lower inflation. And reduce interest rates. They told him he should hold a press conference in front of the Cheesecake Factory."

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There is so much wrong with Obama’s disgusting elitism. First of all, why trash a successful American business that many diners adore, the Cheesecake Factory? What did they do to you?

Second, when did upgrading the antiquated White House become a bad thing? Presidents have been doing it since it was built.

Third, inflation skyrocketed to 9.1 percent under your former bagman, Joe Biden, and Trump has since brought it down to more sane levels. Are you even kidding us here, as virtually every Democrat candidate and serving lawmaker is keen on more taxes and regulations?

And since when did an American visionary thinking big become a bad thing?

Perhaps he realized his Hillary Clinton “deplorable people” moment was a bad look, because at the Wednesday rally he tried to walk it all back and pretend that he’s not the epitome of a Martha’s Vineyard snob.

That's presumably why his accent is markedly different:

Obama is already trying to walk back his "Cheesecake Factory" comment: "Let me get this on the record. I am the father of two daughters. I lived at Chuck E. Cheese and the Cheesecake Factory! That was my jam for about a decade." pic.twitter.com/uHmu1pZ3HR — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 29, 2026

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This is the man who was sold to us by the corrupt media as the greatest statesman of our times. Now, he’s reduced to stumping for socialists and trying to keep in the news cycle with mean jokes trashing an American business. Oh, yeah, and everybody’s really buying that your “bag” for a decade was hanging out at Chuck E. Cheese with the great unwashed. Not.

I’d say it’s sad to see how far the mighty have fallen, but it’s not. It’s just a guy showing us the true colors he had along.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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