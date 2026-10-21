Morning Minute: Don't Let the Perfect Be the Enemy of the Good

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Xavier Becerra's Insulting Pitch to Black Voters Is Something You Have to Hear to Believe

Seems like Black Texans may be getting the memo from their Michigan brothers and sisters. It would be nice if this election cycle is the death knell to Democrats' pander theater.

Bill Clinton Gets Hilarious Wake Up Call After Lecturing Americans About Partisan Rhetoric

Thus, getting a lecture about political civility from a Clinton is kind of like getting a culinary lesson from Jeffrey Dahmer. Or flight instructions from Osama bin Laden. Or hair styling tips from Gavin Newsom. The message may be good. But the messenger? Not so much.

Wow: This MN Candidate's Ad May Be the Best of the Election Cycle - It Speaks to What We All Want

This is what your state can be, without fraud, without Quality Learing Centers, with listening to the voice of the people. What a change from leaders like Democrat Gov. Tim Walz or Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (the Democrat Senate nominee), who take no responsibility for how much they have failed the people, who seem to hope that you wouldn't notice.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — A Doctor's Signature Can Destroy Someone's Gun Rights Indefinitely in Pennsylvania

Remind me not to relocate to Pennsylvania, even if it's a lovely state.

HotAir — Destination: Color Revolution

Just because many conspiracy theories are wrong does not mean that there are no conspiracies at all, and this one requires no secrecy. The NGOs are out there. The people have meetings, communicate with government officials, have tremendous funding from radical leftists, and have made dark threats for years.

PJ Media — El So-Long: The Detroit News Throws Michigan's Jihaddy Daddy Under the Bus

So the Detroit News, many black folks, some Jews, and a bunch of former Democrats are fed up with El-Sayed. Election Day is looking better for Mike Rogers every day.

Townhall — Remember When Some Were Saying the Polls Were Fake? Well, This Is Quite the Bombshell.

This cycle, especially, has been shambolic.

Twitchy — Harmeet Dhillon Has a Voter Fraud Reality Check for Newsom Press Office (They're NOT Taking It Well)

The Democrats want to put illegal aliens (and the Democrats enabling them to do even more illegal things) above the law, and "No Kings" is nothing but projection.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Are we there yet? (No — not yet. Thirteen more days....)

Will the GOP's Senate Streaks End in 2026?

Thom Tillis' Hot Take About the Midterms Has GOP Voters Angry

White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Wednesday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

2:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Roundtable — East Room

7:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Clemson, South Carolina — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Clemson, South Carolina — Clemson, South Carolina

— THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — T. Ed Garrison Arena at Clemson University

— THE PRESIDENT departs Clemson, South Carolina en route to the White House — Clemson, South Carolina

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Attorney General - Todd Blanche — Blanche recently traveled to Wilkes-Barre, PA, to discuss our progress in combating fentanyl trafficking and overdose deaths.

Today, I joined @SenMcCormickPA, @DEATerryCole, @DrugCzar47 Sara Carter, @RepBresnahan, @RepMeuser, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to discuss our progress in combating fentanyl trafficking and overdose deaths. Compared to the previous administration, @DEAHQ fentanyl seizures are up 14%, meth seizures are up 45%, and arrests are up 181%. Since @POTUS Trump took office, lethal doses of fentanyl have decreased by 59 percentage points. In PA, reported overdoses have declined nearly 20% in just one year. These results are thanks to strong partnerships across all levels of law enforcement and our shared commitment to saving lives. — Attorney General Todd Blanche (@AGToddBlanche) October 19, 2026

Full Court Press...

A couple of recent court decisions to note:

❌ In American Federation of Government Employees v. Office of Personnel Management (disclosure of personal financial records to DOGE), Judge Denise Cote (S.D.N.Y.) GRANTS plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment.

❌ In Mennonite Church USA v. Department of Homeland Security (immigration enforcement, sensitive locations), D.C. Circuit REVERSES a district court's denial of a preliminary injunction.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

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As noted above, President Trump heads to South Carolina later today. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November.

The next round of oral arguments at the Supreme Court starts the week of November 2.

MORNING MUSING

This came up on today's morning show, and it seems particularly relevant with the election less than two weeks away: Standing on your principles is admirable. And I completely understand when people express frustration over feeling like they're constantly called on to compromise in the voting booth.

But there's a point where standing on principles morphs into letting the perfect be the enemy of the good. We have an example of that here in Missouri where Amendment 3 on November's ballot is aimed at rolling back the destruction of the BAD Amendment 3 passed in 2024 — the one that now allows abortion all the way up until fetal viability (and, many would contend, beyond).

The GOOD Amendment 3 (the one on the upcoming ballot) would prohibit abortion except for medical emergencies, or in the case of rape, incest, or fetal anomalies. In other words, it bans most, but not all, abortions. And there are people in the pro-life camp who say, "Nope — that's not good enough, so I won't support it."

Even assuming they're coming at this from a place of good faith, I think they're allowing the perfect to be the enemy of the good. And the harsh reality is that if we don't pass this measure, with the way things have been going in Missouri, I don't think we get another chance. So do we pass the measure we know will save lives and live to fight another day? Or do we cross our arms and say, "Not good enough!" and leave things the way they are?

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We don't live in a perfect world. It sucks, but we don't. I'm firmly in Camp Let's Do What We Can And Keep Fighting.

LIGHTER FARE

❤️

Good morning! Happy Tuesday! #RaysUp ⚾️⚾️⚾️ https://t.co/wPh6U8H9D5 — The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) October 20, 2026

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