Thom Tillis' Hot Take About the Midterms Has GOP Voters Angry

We're counting down to the midterms now, and it's important to get everyone out to vote for Republicans, not just to make sure that the better policy approach that would help us all prevails, but to block out the crazy, radical extremists who have taken over the Democrat Party.

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You would think that would be the paramount concern of any Republican politician at this point.

But then there's Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC),

Tillis is promoting his book, "How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents." Tillis opted not to run again after he got into a battle with Trump over the One Big Beautiful Bill, so he's going to be out of office come January.

He sat for an interview with Politico's Jonathan Martin at a restaurant in North Carolina. During that conversation, he predicted a beating for Republicans in November. Or, as he puts it, a "whoop a**."

Outgoing RINO Senator @ThomTillis gleefully shows a Politico reporter the countdown clock on his phone for what he says is guaranteed Republican defeat in the upcoming midtermS: "This thing that's going to happen 20 days from now that I have on my countdown clock as whoop ass." https://t.co/ibJBDb8xxN — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 20, 2026

"This thing that's going to happen 20 days from now that I have on my countdown clock as whoop ass." He even displays it to Martin on his phone.

Tillis should be concerned, as an alleged Republican, about beating back the extremists.

He claimed in the interview with Martin that he didn't want to be viewed as someone "casting away a party" he worked so hard in, that he was supportive of Republicans, that he was a "team player" — as he continued to criticize Trump and some of Trump's Cabinet secretaries. He even attacks some Trump advisors as "MAGATS." So how is any of this going to be helping the Republicans right now? None of this back and forth is good. What a way to prove his detractors correct.

Add one more reason to the huge pile of reasons to vote Republican — to send a message to guys like this that they are not the party and they are not getting it back. Staying home or not voting empowers this kind of thing. Comments like these may end up getting more people out with that thought in mind.

Needless to say, Tillis' remarks ticked off a lot of GOP voters, some of whom used words I can't say here.

Why is Tillis going Full CNN Paid Contributor? — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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