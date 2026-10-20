Wow: This MN Candidate's Ad May Be the Best of the Election Cycle - It Speaks to What We All Want

If there's one thing that we want as voters, it's to feel that our government is listening to what we want as voters, that they hear what it is that we care about. That they care about it too, if we are to elect them.

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We've seen a lot of political ads this cycle, with a lot of negative back and forth.

But rarely is there one that reaches out to that desire we have to be heard, like this amazing ad from Republican Tad Jude, who is running for Secretary of State in Minnesota. Jude, a former district court judge who also previously served in both the Minnesota House and Senate, is running on a platform of election security, government fraud prevention, and giving voters a say in the state's flag design.

Pull up a chair and enjoy this.

🚨 BREAKING: Tad Jude just dropped the political ad of the cycle in Minnesota. You need to watch every second of this. It’s time to take our state back, Minnesota! https://t.co/jhqtzM3k86 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 20, 2026

It speaks to the beauty of the state and all that it is.

But then:

"Something changed here, and most of us felt it...like something that belonged to us was decided for us, like we came home one day, and the house had been rearranged while we were gone...But when the people trusted to protect all of this, to keep the records honest, to keep the process clean, to keep the decision in our hands, when they stopped answering to us, you felt it, Minnesota. We all did. We are the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the Bold North, the North Star State, home to people who have never once confused endurance with surrender, who have weathered every winter this place has thrown at them - and come back to the ice the following year, despite how much we have been taken advantage of, without even a say....We never left, it's time to come home, Minnesota.

Jude is saying the state still belongs to its people. His ad shows he understands what the people of Minnesota are feeling. It's a bit of a throwback to Ronald Reagan's "Morning in America." Reagan truly got it, too.

In 1984, Ronald Reagan won 49 out of 50 states. His optimistic "Morning in America" campaign is exemplified by this ad. https://t.co/Vqss8aMAa6 — History With Jacob (@HistoryWJacob) July 24, 2026

This is what your state can be, without fraud, without Quality Learing Centers, with listening to the voice of the people. What a change from leaders like Democrat Gov. Tim Walz or Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (the Democrat Senate nominee), who take no responsibility for how much they have failed the people, who seem to hope that you wouldn't notice.

But it isn't only about Minnesota; it's every state. It's what we want in Texas; it's what my friend wants in Michigan. It's what people across the nation want. It's knowing what we have been and can be again, as we are faced with such extremism from the Left. It's why this ad resonates.

I’ve got chills, tears. I miss commercials like this. — Reconsider Everything (@LMcDM24) October 20, 2026

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Beautiful ad. Minnesota deserves so much better than its current governance. — Andy Brehm (@andybrehm) October 20, 2026

Every Republican should run an ad like this. — James DePorre (@RevShark) October 20, 2026

Indeed. Vote Red, make it happen.

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