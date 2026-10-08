Morning Minute: We See You, Zohran

Thursday, October 8, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

The Latest Hit Job on Trump's Sons 'Vanishes' After Critics Point Out Inconsistencies

It must be election time again. Or as we might have to rename it, Hoax Season.

New: Mamdani Gets Gloriously Hoisted With His Own Petard by Protesters

To me, he looked angry, like he wanted to be with them but couldn't, as if he were caught between a rock and a hard place, given the vigil. Even his horrible Oct. 7 statement wasn't enough for them. And it's typical of the Left to eat their own, which is pretty hilarious in this case, given how rabid he is.

‘The List of His Failures Goes On’: Unearthed Receipts Haunt El-Sayed As Obama Tries to Save Him

Obama, the man he described as a failure, is being flown in to fix that problem. Will it work?



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Woman Uses Shotgun to Defend Family From Multiple Attackers

Based on what police have released so far, this appears to be a defensive gun use with the best possible outcome: the alleged attackers were arrested, the intended victims are apparently okay, and the armed citizen never had to pull the trigger.

HotAir — How California Plans to Soak the Rich Even If They Leave the State

It doesn't help the FTB that the people they are trying to milk have plenty of money for high-end lawyers who can fight this every step of the way. As I said, I think this will turn out to be unconstitutional, at least for anyone who left before this thing passes.

PJ Media — These Numbers Should Terrify Democrats Ahead of the Midterms

Of course, none of this means Republicans will win in November. But if there was ever a sign that the polls may be based on the assumptions, this is it.

Townhall — Here's One Account of What Happened at That Cornell Frat House. This Will Likely Get Messier.

Hanna Stotland, a crisis management and college admissions specialist, offered a reasoned take in Slate, noting the evidentiary process while also addressing how to combat these instances. She also said this incident is the true nightmare scenario for college administrations.

Twitchy — OH, DAMN! WATCH Never Trumper Tara Setmayer FLIP TF OUT When Called Out for Being a QUITTER (Video)

We're pretty sure Abby DID know what they were yelling about, but she didn't want it to continue since Leg made Setmayer look like the Never Trumper puppet she's become.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Twenty-six days and counting 'til the midterms. No matter the outcome, the 120th Congress is going to look a lot different from the 119th. Since the critters are officially out until after the election, we'll just keep taking a peek at what they — and those who wish to join their ranks — are up to on the campaign trail:

Paxton 'Milk Cartons' Talarico's Absence From the Campaign Trail As Dem's Staffers Let the Mask Slip

El-Sayed Reportedly Tells Hasan Piker He’s Costing Him Votes As Democrats Sour on His Senate Bid

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Thursday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing — The White House

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace — The White House

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace — Washington, D.C.

— THE PRESIDENT participates in A New Golden Age Summit — Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace

— THE PRESIDENT departs the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace en route to the White House — Washington, D.C.

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

3:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

4:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

6:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally — Oval Office

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Admin. Environmental Protection Agency - Lee Zeldin — Zeldin recently announced the opening of the Florence Copper Mine in Arizona.

After almost two DECADES without a new copper source anywhere in the U.S., the Florence Copper Mine in Arizona is now open and will produce TENS OF MILLIONS of pounds of copper PER YEAR and create HUNDREDS of good-paying jobs to the community. It was great to be there in person yesterday to celebrate the mine’s opening—a HUGE win for Arizona’s economy and its environment. — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) October 7, 2026

Full Court Press...

Not a ton of noteworthy decisions on Wednesday, but here's some courthouse news for you:

You Can't Make This Up: Judge Blocks Trump Fines on Illegal Aliens Because They Might Go Broke

Skinny on SCOTUS: The Stragglers Bring Ballots, Ballrooms, and a Rebuke or Two

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump heads to Syracuse, New York, on Friday. On Saturday, he'll be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Alabama-Georgia game.

And the Supreme Court will be back next Tuesday and Wednesday to hear oral argument in two more cases.

MORNING MUSING

It will surprise exactly no one to learn that I've never held New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani in high regard. We're politically light-years apart, and I find most of what he says and ostensibly stands for repugnant.

But even I was caught off guard by the vile statement he released yesterday, on the three-year anniversary of the October 7 attack. Absolutely utterly disgusting.

And also illuminating — to anyone who hadn't yet fully appreciated who exactly Zohran Mamdani is: He just told you.

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LIGHTER FARE

Sound on for this one...

En caso de que nunca hayas oído el aullido de un lobo ártico, aquí lo tienes, vale la pena. 😂 https://t.co/CSTXpeR7qc — Sabiduría Eterna (@LealtadSabia) October 6, 2026

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