New: Mamdani Gets Gloriously Hoisted With His Own Petard by Protesters

October 7 was the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel three years ago.

More than 1,000 were killed, 49 of whom were Americans. More than 200 were kidnapped, including 12 Americans.

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As we reported, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spat on those memories with his statement on the day, which was more about remembering people in Gaza and attacking Israel than remembering the victims and the Oct. 7 attack.

So it was perhaps surprising that he showed up at a Union Square vigil for the victims of the Oct. 7 attack.

Even at such a solemn event, anti-Israel radical activists disrupted it, surrounding the smaller vigil crowd. The activists even tried to drown out the announcements of the vigil by banging drums. As we reported, some were even holding up posters of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas Oct. 7 mastermind who Israel eliminated in October 2024.

But in what has to be a real example of someone hoisted with his own petard, Mamdani was heckled by the protesters.

Mamdani is stone-faced as the protesters call him a traitor and sellout. https://t.co/oXducpYsMR — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) October 8, 2026

They called him a traitor and a sellout. They directed all the standard anti-Israel chants against him.

Anti-Mamdani chants at the protest:



“Zohran, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?”



“700,000 dead. Mamdani, your hands are red!”



“Traitor, traitor, come on out! You sold all your people out!”



“Zohran, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!” — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) October 8, 2026

“You coward!” some of the keffiyeh-clad agitators shouted at Mamdani. “How do you let this happen?”

“Zohran...you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide,” the protesters yelled in unison.

Other chants included “Mayor Mamdani, take a stand. Stop the sale of stolen land” and “Shame on you.”

Protesters chant: “We don’t care about where you’re from. You cannot talk about being Muslim anymore. You cannot weaponize being brown anymore. Identity politics can only get you so far.”



One protester announces: “I used to intern for Zohran Mamdani. He was never working for… — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) October 8, 2026

Protesters chant: “We don’t care about where you’re from. You cannot talk about being Muslim anymore. You cannot weaponize being brown anymore. Identity politics can only get you so far.” One protester announces: “I used to intern for Zohran Mamdani. He was never working for the people.”

The "SRG" is the NYPD "Strategic Response Group" that has responded to large protests.

Some of the anti-Mamdani signs cropping up here. Several protesters I've spoken to see firing NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch as a key step for Mamdani to take to get back in their good graces. https://t.co/FC8FpWZtHP — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 7, 2026

According to City & State New York reporter Peter Sterne, they also listed their "demands": abolish the City University of New York (CUNY) Board of Trustees, and stop the sale of stolen Palestinian land. Neither of which he has the power to do.

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To me, he looked angry, like he wanted to be with them but couldn't, as if he were caught between a rock and a hard place, given the vigil. Even his horrible Oct. 7 statement wasn't enough for them. And it's typical of the Left to eat their own, which is pretty hilarious in this case, given how rabid he is.

This was a classic.

Tfw the monster you created turns on you. https://t.co/WOMZYUbdEr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 8, 2026

Leftists doing themselves in:

We’re watching in real time a viable and essential leftist bloc, with access to political power for the first time in decades (if not longer), decide that the only moral course of action is to become a renaissance faire. — Zachary Lipez (@ZacharyLipez) October 8, 2026

Then there's that "Twitch streamer from California," Hasan Piker, still wanting more.

zohran had a good statement today. he tried to participate in the most appropriate oct 7th vigil. these protests would occur nonetheless but would be less valid if he had offered material concessions to the antizionist groups he made promises to while running like disbanding the srg, and stopping illegal land sales in synagogues. he will be very popular and a good mayor regardless, but the reason there's public friction is because the antizionist movement has no inside pressure capacity or institutional power to force him into concessions like the zionist groups do. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 8, 2026

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zohran had a good statement today. he tried to participate in the most appropriate oct 7th vigil. these protests would occur nonetheless but would be less valid if he had offered material concessions to the antizionist groups he made promises to while running like disbanding the srg, and stopping illegal land sales in synagogues. he will be very popular and a good mayor regardless, but the reason there's public friction is because the antizionist movement has no inside pressure capacity or institutional power to force him into concessions like the zionist groups do.

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