Morning Minute: Time to Grow Up

Monday, September 7, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Brits Reach Breaking Point on Mass Migration — 'Grandmas in Kayaks' Help Block Foreigner Invasion

Britons fear they are losing their country. Americans watching in horror from across the Atlantic also fear that they might be right.

The Essex Files: Macklemore Hijacks Ed Sheeran Concert for One-Sided Political Rant

Macklemore can continue speaking his mind in interviews, on his own platforms, or at events designed for protest. Using someone else’s concert as the megaphone is a different matter.

The Need to Sometimes Quietly Walk Away

We all need to find that switch inside us that, depending on which direction it is flipped, takes us out of work into humanity mode. A genuine “how are you” is far more valuable and ultimately productive than “do you have the spreadsheet ready,” or whatever tasks the workplace requires.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — DOJ Files Amicus Brief Urging Supreme Court to Strike Down Semi-Auto Ban

I'm sure the anti-gunners are aghast at DOJ's recognition that the Second Amendment exists, at least in part, to serve as check on tyranny. Honestly, I'm pleasantly surprised to see that acknowledgement, which the Supreme Court has seemed to minimize in its previous decisions in Second Amendment cases.

HotAir — This Take on Hamas and Its Western Supporters Is Worth Reading

As Hamas seems to be on the verge of collapsing and maybe even giving up control in Gaza, the last thing anyone needs is support for the group in America.

PJ Media — Nike, Part Two: When Nike Embraced Victimhood

If Nike wants to be a winner again, it needs to get back to celebrating merit, achievement, winning, and the human spirit that drives people to give their all to win. Nothing else will do.

Townhall — We Have More Details About the Two Gay Men Shot in an AZ Bar. Hoo Boy...

On its face, the story doesn’t make headlines since the suspect didn’t fit the liberal media narrative, which is why they suffocated it with a pillow. Now, it’ll be entombed in lead and poured in a bed of concrete like the firefighters at Chernobyl.

Twitchy — Fatal Injection: Socialist Says ‘Nursing Is Political’ and Doesn’t Start or Stop in the Hospital

Nurses do not take the Hippocratic Oath like doctors, but many do take a similar pledge upon graduation. This politicization of nursing seems at odds with that pledge.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

All's quiet on the Critter Front, it being Labor Day. In fact, they're actually out all week, between district work and the GOP midterm convention in Dallas.

And, with under two months to go until the election, we can expect all manner of congressional antics between now and then. Buckle up.

White House What's Up

President Trump remains in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the holiday. He's got Executive Time on his calendar for the morning, then he'll return to the White House later this evening.

Later this week, he'll be in Dallas, where he's expected to headline both nights of the convention.

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Homeland Security - Markwayne Mullin — Mullin recently shared the latest stats, demonstrating DHS is continuing to get the job done.

DHS continues to break records.



For the THIRD STRAIGHT month— @ICEgov set a new record for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a single month. This is promises made, promises kept in action.



If you are here illegally, LEAVE NOW or we will find, arrest, and deport… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) September 5, 2026

DHS continues to break records. For the THIRD STRAIGHT month— @ICEgov set a new record for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a single month. This is promises made, promises kept in action. If you are here illegally, LEAVE NOW or we will find, arrest, and deport you.

Full Court Press...

I'm still working my way through the court developments that have piled up over the last several days, while I gave my brain a breather, but two decisions of note were:

❌ In League of Women Voters of Massachusetts v. Trump/State of California v. USPS (Mail-In ballots), Judge Indira Talwani GRANTS plaintiffs' motion for preliminary injunction.

(Mail-In ballots), Judge Indira Talwani GRANTS plaintiffs' motion for preliminary injunction. ❌ In League of Women Voters v. DHS (SAVE Citizen Verification System), D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals DENIES admin's motion for stay pending appeal.

The appeals in both instances are already in the works, so this isn't over yet. Our Kyle Becker wrote on both rulings:

Here We Go Again: Rogue Judges Block Election Safeguard to Stop Illegal Voting

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Judge Once Again Blocks Trump's Effort to Secure Mail-in Ballots As Early Voting Begins

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted, the first-of-its-kind GOP midterm convention is happening this week in Dallas, and President Trump will be headlining both nights.

Before that, on Tuesday, President Trump will deliver remarks at the Steel Across America ceremony — a nationwide 2026 tour by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carrying a 16,900-pound steel beam from the World Trade Center's South Tower to honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11 — at the Ellipse.

The President is heading to Ireland in mid-September.

MORNING MUSING

I spent the bulk of this holiday weekend not immersed in news and politics. I knew I needed the break as we head into what is sure to be a heavy week. But what minimal attention I did pay to headlines and social media prompted this random observation I shared on Sunday morning:

Random observation: A sizable portion of the human population appears to be throwing an extended temper tantrum. Performative. Immature. An epidemic of spoiled brattiness. Remove social media and I wonder what percentage would grow up? — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) September 6, 2026

Random observation: A sizable portion of the human population appears to be throwing an extended temper tantrum. Performative. Immature. An epidemic of spoiled brattiness. Remove social media and I wonder what percentage would grow up?

We often talk about the ills of social media — and I'll own it: I'm a hypocrite on that front, as I'm a regular user of it, though I'll note that's less so than it once was. In many ways, it's a useful tool — particularly in the political media sphere. So, to some degree, I remain wedded to it.

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But to the larger point, it really does seem as though much of what ails us is wrapped up in it — people get so caught up in putting on a show for the rest of the world that they lose track of how to just BE; to experience and express gratitude for their blessings; to love on others; to just relax into normalness.

It often seems there are no adults in the room — just toddlers in tiaras, whining for the attention they desperately seek.

It's well past time to grow up.

LIGHTER FARE

Sound up! (H/t the Handsome Beau for this one.)

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