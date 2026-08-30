Judge Deals Trump Admin a First Amendment Setback in Foreign Student Crackdown

On Friday, a federal judge in California ruled that the Trump administration cannot use federal immigration law to revoke visas or pursue deportation of noncitizens because of speech protected by the First Amendment. (“Protected speech” here refers to political expression and advocacy — including criticism of U.S. or Israeli policies and advocacy for Palestinians — that falls within the First Amendment’s protections.)

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Judge Noël Wise found the challenged portions of the immigration statutes unconstitutional as applied to protected speech, under both the First Amendment and the Fifth Amendment's prohibition against vague laws.

One thing to note about this ruling up front: While it is significant, it is not a nationwide injunction blocking the administration from enforcing immigration law. What it does do is hold that the government cannot use the challenged immigration provisions to target constitutionally protected speech — highlighting the critical tension between legitimate immigration enforcement interests and core constitutional principles.

⚖️ In Stanford Daily Publishing Corp. v. Rubio (1st Amendment), Judge Noël Wise (Northern District of California) GRANTS declaratory judgment for plaintiffs, finding federal deportation and visa-revocation provisions unconstitutional as applied to protected speech; DENIES broader… — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) August 30, 2026

The plaintiffs in this case are the Stanford Daily (the student-run newspaper at Stanford University) and “Jane Doe,” an F-1 student — i.e., a foreign national who holds a non-immigrant visa allowing them to study full-time at an approved academic institution or language training program in the United States. Their contention is that the Trump administration's campaign against foreign students over pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel expression caused Doe and noncitizen Stanford Daily journalists to self-censor because they feared visa revocation or deportation.

In her decision, Wise found that fear sufficiently concrete: Doe stopped protesting, wearing a keffiyeh, organizing, and posting some views online; Stanford Daily members pulled articles, declined assignments, sought anonymity, or stopped contributing. In other words, they didn't have to wait until someone was actually arrested or deported before challenging the policy. Wise found that the chilling of their speech itself was an injury.

There were two different immigration authorities at issue here: one allowing removal based on potentially serious foreign-policy consequences, and another giving the Secretary of State broad discretion to revoke visas. Wise held that when those powers are used because of constitutionally protected speech, they violate the First Amendment.

Wise also found the challenged provisions unconstitutionally vague in that context, because they leave noncitizens without adequate notice of what speech might cost them their visa/status and permit discriminatory enforcement. As an example of that, the record included visa action based on everything from pro-Palestinian commentary to posts celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio had indicated that protesting “paper straws” wouldn't warrant revocation. Wise's point was that the government effectively gets to decide which viewpoints cross an undefined line.

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What's truly notable here is that Wise isn't merely saying the administration improperly implemented an otherwise lawful policy. Rather, she is holding that the challenged portions of the underlying immigration provisions themselves are unconstitutional when applied to protected speech. And the principle isn't confined to pro-Palestinian speech. Wise's reasoning is expressly about protected speech regardless of viewpoint — which is why the opinion discusses subsequent government action involving speech about Charlie Kirk and other subjects.

As noted above, Wise did not grant the plaintiffs the broad permanent injunction they sought. Instead, she formally declared that the challenged provisions are unconstitutional as applied to protected speech, and that judgment protects the plaintiffs. She has not issued a nationwide order prohibiting the government from using those statutes against every other visa holder. So, other noncitizens could certainly cite Wise's decision in their own cases, but they don't automatically receive relief from this judgment.

Wise's opinion begins with the proposition that freedom of speech “belongs to the people” and “is not the government's to take.” And she closes by invoking Benjamin Franklin's famous answer when asked what the Constitutional Convention had produced: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Ultimately, Wise's decision frames the case not primarily as an immigration dispute, but as a First Amendment case about whether immigration authority gives the government power to punish viewpoints it disfavors.

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Should the administration opt to appeal this one (and my suspicion is that they will), it will head to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. RedState will continue to follow the case and report on any notable developments.

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