As if the blue tsunami that took place on Election Day wasn't bad enough, Republicans had to grapple with one of the most deflating aspects of it all: We lost two Senate seats in southern states that haven't elected a Democrat to the Senate since the early 1990s or longer.

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Texas, where state Rep. James Talarico won, last voted to send a Democrat to the United States Senate back in 1988 with the election of Lloyd Bentsen, who was also Democrat presidential nominee Mike Dukakis' vice presidential running mate that same year. And as far as statewide elections in general go, you have to go back to 1994, when they "successfully defended the offices of Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General" and several others.

What happened in Mississippi was even more of an anomaly with the election of Scott Colom, District Attorney for the 16th Circuit Court, to the Senate, though by much narrower margins than what we saw in Texas. It was 1982 when Magnolia State voters last sent a Democrat to the upper chamber of Congress.

Between those two, and Democrats also flipping the North Carolina Senate seat held by the retiring Thom Tillis and the South Carolina seat held by Darline Graham, the party is now triumphantly predicting that all of the South will soon go blue, as evidenced by this statement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday:

We just came from a great lunch where we're all thrilled to welcome Scott Colom to the Capitol. Let me just say, blue Mississippi is here, and the rest of the South will follow soon enough. Scott didn't just challenge the conventional wisdom about what Democrats can achieve in the South; he shattered it. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Senate along with 11 other new senators-elect, who are the future of our caucus. They all ran incredible campaigns, defied the odds. Many earned the support of voters in states no one thought we could win. We have a historic new Democratic majority, extraordinary new talent, and we have enormous opportunity to deliver for the American people. That's where our focus is, that's where our energy is, and that's where our work begins.

Watch:

🚨WATCH: Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) welcomes Mississippi Sen.-elect Scott Colom to the Capitol: "Let me just say, Blue Mississippi is here, and the South, the rest of the South, will follow soon enough." (Video: C-SPAN) https://t.co/4WQVpycUtp — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) November 17, 2026

As Republicans commence the business of rebuilding and clawing their way back from the disaster that unfolded on November 3, this is a video that should be played on loop in local and state Republican Party offices across the South over the next two years as a way to help keep them motivated and engaged with voters long after the dust settles from the 2026 midterms.

There is a way forward, but among other things, it's going to require understanding that things have gotten more competitive down south over the last decade or so for a few reasons, among them the migration of voters from blue states, as well as the younger generations of voters who are not so easy to pin down, politically speaking, one way or the other, and whose participation in elections in general is no guarantee.

Not only that, but central to the resurgence of Republicans in office in the South is going to be not just winning over new voters but keeping them and the base motivated to get out and vote in all election cycles, not just presidential election years. We can't just rely on Democrats doing stupid things to motivate people. We've got to give them something not just to vote against but also for, and back it up with receipts.

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We had congressional seats here in North Carolina, for example, where our incumbents lost by just a few thousand or a few hundred votes in an awful election year. Had Republican participation been one percent higher or so in the Old North State, some of those lost seats probably would still be in our hands.

There's more that can be said about this - including making sure to have strong top-of-the-ticket candidates who can also help in down-ballot races, but I'll leave it at that for now. Republicans in the South will rise to prominence again, in my opinion, and likely much sooner than people think - perhaps even with the next election cycle.

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