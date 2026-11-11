Democrat Scott Colom Is the Projected Winner in Mississippi Senate Race, Cindy Hyde-Smith Concedes

Another Senate seat has flipped, this time in Mississippi.

Decision Desk HQ has projected that Democrat Scott Colom, District Attorney for the 16th Circuit Court, has won the race against Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

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Decision Desk HQ projects Scott Colom wins the MS US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 6:28 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/ae4mRticzD https://t.co/hAFYUmJsQt — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 11, 2026

Colom's lead over Hyde-Smith is around 4,500 votes as of this writing.

Mississippi elected a Democrat to the Senate for the first time since 1982 Scott Colom beat Cindy Hyde-Smith by 0.5 pts, a 23.4-pt swing from 2024. He's the state's first Black senator since Reconstruction He outran every House Dem but won 1 of 4 districts @DecisionDeskHQ https://t.co/hKxmuvnMVe — Jake Marks (@jakemarks42) November 11, 2026

Hyde-Smith, who campaigned with President Donald Trump down the homestretch, has already conceded to Colom and to the voters of Mississippi:

NEW: GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith spoke to Scott Colom and conceded, per the Colom campaign — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 11, 2026

Thank you, Mississippi. https://t.co/DtNPffutPu — Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) November 11, 2026

"While this is not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters. I want to congratulate Scott Colom and wish him well as he takes on the tremendous responsibility of representing our great state," she stated, while noting how serving Magnolia State residents had been "one of the greatest honors" of her life.

Colom's victory puts the Senate balance at 55D-44R, with only Alaska remaining to be called.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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