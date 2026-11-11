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Democrat Scott Colom Is the Projected Winner in Mississippi Senate Race, Cindy Hyde-Smith Concedes

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Nov 11, 2026 6:59 PM
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Democrat Scott Colom Is the Projected Winner in Mississippi Senate Race, Cindy Hyde-Smith Concedes
AP Photo/Sarah Warnock

Another Senate seat has flipped, this time in Mississippi.

Decision Desk HQ has projected that Democrat Scott Colom, District Attorney for the 16th Circuit Court, has won the race against Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

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Colom's lead over Hyde-Smith is around 4,500 votes as of this writing.

Hyde-Smith, who campaigned with President Donald Trump down the homestretch, has already conceded to Colom and to the voters of Mississippi:

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"While this is not the outcome we worked for or hoped for, I respect the decision of Mississippi voters. I want to congratulate Scott Colom and wish him well as he takes on the tremendous responsibility of representing our great state," she stated, while noting how serving Magnolia State residents had been "one of the greatest honors" of her life.

Colom's victory puts the Senate balance at 55D-44R, with only Alaska remaining to be called.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MISSISSIPPI | CINDY HYDE-SMITH | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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