Nasty 'Elections Have Consequences' Situation Plays Out in Deep Blue Philly Congressional District

There are some heavily blue congressional districts in this country, and there are some heavily red congressional districts, but the most partisan-leaning district in America is Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District (PA-03). Cook Political Report's 2025 Partisan Voting Index had it listed as a D+40, with two other Democrat-heavy districts, MD-04 and CA-12, tied for the second most partisan at D+39.

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PA-03 has become solidly Democrat to the point that there have been congressional election cycles where Republicans didn't even bother fielding a candidate. That was the case this year as well. And with its current representative, Dwight Evans, retiring at the end of this term, you had multiple Philly Democrats rushing to declare their candidacies, knowing whoever won the primary would go on to Congress.

State Rep. Chris Rabb (District 200), a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), won the primary and, of course, went on to win the general election against an independent candidate by overwhelming margins (he received 94 percent of the vote).

Boosted in part by radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, Congressman-elect Rabb is much like Abdul El-Sayed, another DSA-aligned candidate he supported and campaigned with, in terms of his hatred for America and Israel. So it shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone that when it came to the antisemitic bike protests held in Philadelphia over the weekend, where "protesters" were seen yelling "no business for zionists" and vowing to “show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are,” Rabb couldn't be bothered one way or the other to say anything about them.

This has outraged some prominent Philly public figures who, for some reason, perhaps thought that Rabb would have self-moderated a bit after the election:

Most prominently, Rep.-elect Chris Rabb (D-PA), the Democratic Socialists of America member and state lawmaker who will represent the Philadelphia district where the protest took place, has not issued a statement or responded to numerous requests for comment from Jewish Insider throughout the week. State Sen. Nikil Saval (D-PA), another DSA member who represents the district, has also not publicly addressed the situation. But Rabb’s silence in particular has frustrated and disappointed members of Philadelphia’s Jewish community who had hoped for a better start to his relationship with his Jewish constituents, given that he has long been a vocal critic of Israel, and his candidacy raised concerns with members of the Jewish community.

Arlen Specter’s son said the incoming DSA congressman repping Philadelphia — Chris Rabb — has “declared war on the Jewish community in Philadelphia” for remaining silent as Jewish businesses threatened by an antisemitic bike rally: — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) November 10, 2026

The Philly Inquirer is also purportedly sickened over the antisemitic protests and has called on "leaders" to condemn them - and yet they aided in Rabb's rise to Congress by endorsing him, knowing full well what his extremist positions were:

The Inquirer endorsed Rabb in the primary race, saying he "offered the boldest and most ambitious leadership." Fast forward a couple of months and he's cowering away from saying anything about the anti-Semitic protests in his city. Good job, newspaper https://t.co/1PDseZjmqD https://t.co/LQ4ViIm9bF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 10, 2026

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This is precisely who Chris Rabb, the newly elected Democrat Congressman representing parts of Philadelphia, is. https://t.co/jXyHVvXhCF — RJC (@RJC) November 10, 2026

A newly-minted "Squad" member, Rabb joins fellow DSA-backed Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12), as the latest member of the Pennsylvania congressional delegation to be militantly anti-Israel and pro-Hamas. Lee easily won reelection in her race.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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