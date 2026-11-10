'Seditious Six' Member Slips and Makes Telling Admission About Attempt to Impeach Hegseth

As we wrote earlier, Thomas Massie's stunt to get the ball rolling on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth got shut down late Tuesday afternoon, with every Republican in attendance, except Massie, voting to send it to the House Judiciary Committee, which means it's not going anywhere in this lame-duck Congress.

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House blocks Massie’s impeachment effort of Hegseth, bottling it up in cmte. Vote was 211-204 to send it to the Judiciary Cmte, ending Massie’s gambit. No straight up/down vote on impeachment articles — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 10, 2026

In the lead-up to Tuesday's vote, critics of the effort, including Hegseth himself, observed that the impeachment attempt, which was supported by revenge-hungry Democrats, was not about anything legitimately impeachable but rather policy differences with the president - which is not something the impeachment tool is supposed to be used for.

As RedState's Pentagon reporter, R.C. Maxwell, reported:

Hegseth made sure to include a historical catalog of wartime decisions that never produced an impeachment, an undercurrent that appeared to preview a core element of his legal defense: that the charges reflect policy disagreements rather than the high crimes or misdemeanors required to remove a cabinet officer. [...] He called Massie’s effort an attempt to “shred” that standard over policy indifference. "That’s what it is. Policy disagreements. Not high crimes. Not misdemeanors. Not treason. Not bribery.” [...] [Hegseth insisted that] “the proper remedy for a policy disagreement is legislation, it’s debate, it’s the next presidential election. It’s not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so that they can run a show trial against the president and the Secretary of War while Republicans still control Congress.”

Not surprisingly, a member of the "Seditious Six," Democrat Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06), slipped up and made the admission during a contentious Fox News interview ahead of the vote. George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley watched the exchange and tweeted about it:

...Rep. Crow is speaking of impeachment as a way of forcing "a course change." It is exactly the cavalier attitude toward impeachment that can be so destabilizing for our country... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 10, 2026

Hats off to anchor Martha MacCallum for not letting him off the hook and getting him to admit it. Watch:

🔥 Martha MacCallum SHUTS DOWN Jason Crow on Hegseth: "You're making an ENORMOUS amount of assumptions." Crow: "I want Pete Hegseth removed" MacCallum: "it's not the people's choice, it's the PRESIDENT'S choice." Crow folds on live TV. https://t.co/AYAtDOmlW9 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 10, 2026

Later, Turley appeared on the program, calling what Crow talked about "constitutionally incomprehensible" and his rationalization for using the impeachment tool "chilling."

Watch:

“Constitutionally incomprehensible…” WATCH: @JonathanTurley slams Dems for “chilling” Hegseth impeachment threat without evidence of “high crimes and misdemeanors” https://t.co/7FMHpnSND8 — The Story (@TheStoryFNC) November 10, 2026

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Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) made a similar argument to Crow's prior to the vote while noting he was "working with Thomas Massie to try to get the votes for tonight":

Rep. @RoKhanna: We need to impeach Hegseth. If there was one message this election, it’s that people did not want the war in Iran. Hegseth needs to go. https://t.co/RjEhKCQ90o — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 10, 2026

As many of us predicted, they are already overplaying their hand. It never fails. And unfortunately, this is only a warm-up of what's to come.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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