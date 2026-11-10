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'Seditious Six' Member Slips and Makes Telling Admission About Attempt to Impeach Hegseth

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Nov 10, 2026 9:29 PM
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'Seditious Six' Member Slips and Makes Telling Admission About Attempt to Impeach Hegseth
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As we wrote earlier, Thomas Massie's stunt to get the ball rolling on impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth got shut down late Tuesday afternoon, with every Republican in attendance, except Massie, voting to send it to the House Judiciary Committee, which means it's not going anywhere in this lame-duck Congress.

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In the lead-up to Tuesday's vote, critics of the effort, including Hegseth himself, observed that the impeachment attempt, which was supported by revenge-hungry Democrats, was not about anything legitimately impeachable but rather policy differences with the president - which is not something the impeachment tool is supposed to be used for. 

As RedState's Pentagon reporter, R.C. Maxwell, reported:

Hegseth made sure to include a historical catalog of wartime decisions that never produced an impeachment, an undercurrent that appeared to preview a core element of his legal defense: that the charges reflect policy disagreements rather than the high crimes or misdemeanors required to remove a cabinet officer.

[...]

He called Massie’s effort an attempt to “shred” that standard over policy indifference. "That’s what it is. Policy disagreements. Not high crimes. Not misdemeanors. Not treason. Not bribery.” 

[...]

[Hegseth insisted that] “the proper remedy for a policy disagreement is legislation, it’s debate, it’s the next presidential election. It’s not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so that they can run a show trial against the president and the Secretary of War while Republicans still control Congress.” 

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Not surprisingly, a member of the "Seditious Six," Democrat Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06), slipped up and made the admission during a contentious Fox News interview ahead of the vote. George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley watched the exchange and tweeted about it:

Hats off to anchor Martha MacCallum for not letting him off the hook and getting him to admit it. Watch:

Later, Turley appeared on the program, calling what Crow talked about "constitutionally incomprehensible" and his rationalization for using the impeachment tool "chilling."

Watch:

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Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) made a similar argument to Crow's prior to the vote while noting he was "working with Thomas Massie to try to get the votes for tonight":

As many of us predicted, they are already overplaying their hand. It never fails. And unfortunately, this is only a warm-up of what's to come.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics PETE HEGSETH | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | DEMOCRAT PARTY | CONGRESS | JONATHAN TURLEY | FOX NEWS
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