Massie Takes One Last Shot at Trump Administration, Moves to Force Hegseth Impeachment Vote

Well, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-04) clearly does not intend to exit Congress quietly nor does he intend to exit it gracefully.

On Monday, Massie – who lost his primary earlier this year to a Trump-backed challenger – decided to have another go at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, introducing eight articles of impeachment that could force a House vote as soon as this week.

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Massie had made a similar move back in September, but Speaker of the House Mike Johnson adjourned the chamber before the impeachment measure could be brought for a vote. Now that Congress is back in session, Massie is trying to pick up where he left off.

In his 34-page resolution, he accuses Hegseth of committing eight impeachable offenses, including: waging war against Iran without congressional authorization; violating laws intended to protect civilians; and, improperly using military force in Venezuela and the Caribbean.

Massie is also accusing Hegseth of violating the First Amendment when he took disciplinary action against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) over Kelly's seditious comments urging military personnel to refuse "illegal" orders from their superiors.

WATCH LIVE: Rep. Massie introduces articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Hegseth https://t.co/YHZeaknTRD — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2026

Massie told ABC News that he's confident enough of his fellow Republicans, perhaps influenced by their party's electoral thrashing last week, will join Democrats this time around to get his resolution passed. With the GOP holding a razor-thin House majority, just three Republican defections would be enough if all Democrats vote in favor.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) has already announced he's a "hard yes" on impeaching Hegseth.

The secretary, for his part, says he's not one bit concerned by the efforts of a "disgruntled, defeated congressman" and his Democratic allies to impeach him.

"We're not worried about that," Hegseth told reporters Monday, adding that he plans to address the matter during a Pentagon press conference scheduled for Tuesday.

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