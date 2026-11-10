Sad Trombone for Thomas Massie As Pete Hegseth Impeachment Effort Gets Shut Down

The most Rep. Thomas Massie will get for his Pete Hegseth impeachment stunt this week is a gold star for trying, bless his heart.

House blocks Massie’s impeachment effort of Hegseth, bottling it up in cmte. Vote was 211-204 to send it to the Judiciary Cmte, ending Massie’s gambit. No straight up/down vote on impeachment articles — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 10, 2026

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🚨BREAKING: The GOP-led House votes to refer the articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively killing the measure https://t.co/bQQU2KKzld — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) November 10, 2026

Massie was the only "Republican" to vote with Democrats.

Though this hands him another L on his way out the door, his Democrat allies undoubtedly will be bringing this up again in the next Congress:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) described himself as a “hard yes on the Hegseth resolution,” teasing that Dems could try to impeach him again. Defenders of Hegseth insisted that he didn’t commit high crimes or misdemeanors and was merely carrying out Trump’s orders. “That’s what it is. Policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause, the proper remedy for a policy disagreement. It’s legislation. It’s debate,” Hegseth argued.

He's right, of course, but his TDS-afflicted critics on the left are gonna be out for blood in a couple of months. We will, of course, keep you posted on developments.

Update: Here's what President Trump had to say about the news:

The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete. Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot. The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. President DONALD J. TRUMP

TRUMP: Democrats must be stopped. https://t.co/jRNCCmXADk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 10, 2026

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