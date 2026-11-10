BREAKING Pete Hegseth Impeachment Effort Gets Shut Down READ MORE
DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Sad Trombone for Thomas Massie As Pete Hegseth Impeachment Effort Gets Shut Down

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Nov 10, 2026 6:21 PM
Advertisement
Sad Trombone for Thomas Massie As Pete Hegseth Impeachment Effort Gets Shut Down
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The most Rep. Thomas Massie will get for his Pete Hegseth impeachment stunt this week is a gold star for trying, bless his heart.

Advertisement

Massie was the only "Republican" to vote with Democrats.

Though this hands him another L on his way out the door, his Democrat allies undoubtedly will be bringing this up again in the next Congress:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) described himself as a “hard yes on the Hegseth resolution,” teasing that Dems could try to impeach him again.

Defenders of Hegseth insisted that he didn’t commit high crimes or misdemeanors and was merely carrying out Trump’s orders.

“That’s what it is. Policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause, the proper remedy for a policy disagreement. It’s legislation. It’s debate,” Hegseth argued.

He's right, of course, but his TDS-afflicted critics on the left are gonna be out for blood in a couple of months.  We will, of course, keep you posted on developments.

Recommended
9th Circuit Hands Trump Administration Two Wins in Portland ICE Protest Cases — With a Dobbs Twist Susie Moore House Epstein Investigation Uncovers No Trump Crimes, Refers Two Powerful Men to DOJ Teri Christoph
Advertisement

Update: Here's what President Trump had to say about the news:

The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete. Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot. The Democrats continue to weaponize and abuse the United States of America. They must be stopped! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics PETE HEGSETH | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | THOMAS MASSIE | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

9th Circuit Hands Trump Administration Two Wins in Portland ICE Protest Cases — With a Dobbs Twist

9th Circuit Hands Trump Administration Two Wins in Portland ICE Protest Cases — With a Dobbs Twist

Susie Moore
House Epstein Investigation Uncovers No Trump Crimes, Refers Two Powerful Men to DOJ

House Epstein Investigation Uncovers No Trump Crimes, Refers Two Powerful Men to DOJ

Teri Christoph
NYT Hypes Air Force One Nvidia Spy Briefing While a Much Bigger Scandal Unfolds

NYT Hypes Air Force One Nvidia Spy Briefing While a Much Bigger Scandal Unfolds

Jennifer Van Laar

Trending on RedState Videos