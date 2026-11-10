Hegseth Calls Impeachment 'All Politics' As He Touts Record of Recruitment, Retention, and Lethality

Despite delivering historic gains in speed of acquisitions, recruitment, and retention, and while managing a still-tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth opened Tuesday’s Pentagon briefing by defending his job against the one Republican congressman he personally campaigned to defeat.



Secretary of War Pete Hegseth opened Tuesday’s Pentagon briefing by immediately dismissing the impeachment push against him as “a farce” and “a stunt,” accusing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-04) of staging a personal political spectacle driven by ego and resentment in his final days in Congress. Hegseth, speaking at the podium in his first formal Pentagon news conference since May, said what “one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight and it’s not accountability. It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment” aimed at damaging the president, the country, and “most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend it.”

Advertisement

A key theme of Hegseth’s address was the unprecedented nature of the impeachment inquiry. Hegseth said, “In the 250 years of our American Republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations. And in our case, successful ones at that. Not once.”

🚨 JUST IN: SecWar Pete Hegseth DISMANTLES Thomas Massie's Articles of Impeachment against him Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen: "Every one was a LAWFUL operation, ordered by the commander-in-chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress and executed by American warriors who did their jobs." "High crimes": "These are not high crimes. This is the job. And it's the job well done!" Targeting civilians: "That is a lie, and that is a slander...The only people who target civilians are the terrorists that we hunt." "A farce. They mock the Constitution, they attack the chain of command, and they criminalize the warfighters who execute lawful orders." Massie's articles of impeachment are filled with errors and false accusations! And it's purely a POLITICAL vote requiring just a simple majority in the House. What a great way to spend the House's time, impeaching the SecWar loved by the troops 🤡 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 10, 2026

Hegseth made sure to include a historical catalog of wartime decisions that never produced an impeachment, an undercurrent that appeared to preview a core element of his legal defense: that the charges reflect policy disagreements rather than the high crimes or misdemeanors required to remove a cabinet officer. “Not under Reagan in Lebanon. Not under Clinton in Kosovo. Not under Obama in Iraq and Syria. Not under Biden in Iraq and Syria,” he said, adding that “Five years ago, America was humiliated in Kabul, Afghanistan, and every enemy on Earth took notice. But somehow… no impeachment” for Lloyd Austin over the withdrawal, his week-long AWOL period, or the Chinese spy balloon.

He called Massie’s effort an attempt to “shred” that standard over policy indifference. "That’s what it is. Policy disagreements. Not high crimes. Not misdemeanors. Not treason. Not bribery.” Hegseth also defended the substance of the operations at the heart of the impeachment articles, describing the Iran campaign, strikes against the Houthis, and the capture of Nicolás Maduro as “historic” accomplishments by the troops and arguing that “if you want to take issue with what we did in Epic Fury or Rough Rider or nabbing Nicolás Maduro, you’re taking issue with the troops and what they accomplished.”



He treated the war-powers and civilian-casualty charges as ordinary policy disagreements rather than high crimes or misdemeanors, insisting “the proper remedy for a policy disagreement is legislation, it’s debate, it’s the next presidential election. It’s not handing the House and Senate floor to the Democrats so that they can run a show trial against the president and the Secretary of War while Republicans still control Congress.” Throughout, he framed both the Massie resolution and the surrounding media coverage as political theater aimed at the president and military leaders, not legitimate oversight.



Reports of White House friction with the Pentagon had circulated for days, focused on Susie Wiles’s reported efforts to pin the political costs of the Iran war on Hegseth before her abrupt replacement appeared to settle the question of the administration’s support. In Tuesday’s briefing, Hegseth, answering a question about the new chief of staff, described Miller as “an incredible American patriot and great friend of this department.”

Advertisement

With Miller now in place and the Trump Administration signaling it intends to hold the line, attention is shifting to how the Iran campaign will be managed in the weeks ahead, as pressure builds for clearer off-ramps or adjusted force posture while Republicans still control the House. Hegseth’s briefing made plain that the White House plans to defend both the secretary and the missions; the only question is how long that posture will hold as the politics of a new Congress takes shape.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.