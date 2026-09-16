Russia Sanctions First Introduced by the Late Lindsey Graham Passes the House, Heads to Trump Next

In early August, roughly a month after the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the Senate, by a vote of 86-11, passed a Russia sanctions bill he first introduced in April of 2025, which was titled the "Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025" at the time.

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On Wednesday, the House did its part, passing the bill by a vote of 262-159 with bipartisan support from nearly 60 Democrats who ignored House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' (NY-08) objections to the legislation:

WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to pass a major bill aimed at imposing sanctions on Russia and Iran, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature. [...] The 61-page legislation, which passed the Senate 86-11 last month, was named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, in honor of the late senator, who was an outspoken proponent of the cause before his unexpected death in July. The bill takes aim at Russia’s energy sector by punishing the largest buyers of its oil and gas, allowing the president to impose tariffs on goods from those countries, which may include China and India.

NEWS: House passes bipartisan Russian sanctions legislation 262-159, sending it to President Donald Trump.



58 Democrats vote yes, while just seven Republicans oppose it. pic.twitter.com/o5L26FsTtL — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) September 16, 2026

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-04) praised the bill's passage in a statement posted to X:

With House passage of the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, House and Senate Republicans are placing maximum pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian war machine. This legislation strengthens economic sanctions against the Russian government, its financial institutions, and the foreign governments that aid Russian aggression against Ukraine by purchasing cheap Russian oil and gas and helping the Kremlin evade other sanctions. For too long, Putin has bankrolled this devastating war with money and resources from countries willing to look the other way, and today, that ends. This bill sends a powerful message of American unity and gives the Administration every tool in the toolbox to help bring this war to a just end, and we are proud to send it to the President’s desk.

The bill now heads to President Trump's desk, where he is expected to sign it into law.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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