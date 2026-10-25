Trump Says El-Sayed Would Be the Only Senator Forced to Go Through This If He’s Elected

President Trump spent Sunday afternoon in Port Huron, Michigan, trying to fire up Republican voters ahead of the midterms. The rally, as you might expect, was mostly about the Senate race, where GOP nominee Mike Rogers is trying to hold off Democrat nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

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The president had already signaled his intent to target El-Sayed in a post on Truth Social prior to the event, in which he announced he was "heading to Michigan to fight a Jihadist Member of the Muslim Brotherhood."

Trump spent a big chunk of his speech fighting that fight, casting El-Sayed as a national security risk. At one point, Trump zeroed in on what would happen if the pro-Hamas, terror-adjacent extremist actually made it to Washington.

"Anyone with that record of support for jihadists would be screened and unable to get a seat on an airplane. They certainly should not give him a seat in the United States Senate," said Trump.

"He would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go into the Senate," he added. "I want him to have a metal detector!"

Trump: El-Sayed would be the only senator that will have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go into the Senate. I want him to have a metal detector https://t.co/secPYORCwe — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026

Trump is half-joking here, but the Left will no doubt portray this as end-of-the-world racism and/or Islamophobia. Granted, they were all for making sure Second Amendment-supporting members of the House of Representatives had to go through metal detectors after the January 6 Capitol protest. That was peachy.

But asking for that of a potential senator who has been actively questioned about a relationship between his family and the Muslim Brotherhood? Well, that is beyond the pale.

Trump didn’t stop there. He repeatedly called El-Sayed a jihadist and brought up his alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, saying his views line up with groups that are hostile to the United States.

I mean, he's a Democrat. Having views hostile to America is kind of a prerequisite for party inclusion.

"I’m here to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States Senator, and that’s the fact. We’re not going to let that happen,” Trump told the crowd.

“Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed, a man who should never be allowed inside the halls of our great, beautiful Capitol building in Washington, D.C."

“The fake news media hates it when I say that Abdul Mohammed El-Sayed is a jihadist,” he added.

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El-Sayed has rejected the charges and said the attacks are really about his religion.

El-Sayed once openly expressed a lifelong "obligation" to follow Sharia law in certain aspects of life and currently pals around with an influencer who has openly stated that "America deserved 9/11."

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David Beamer, whose son Todd was one of the heroes on Flight 93, also spoke at the Port Huron rally. Beamer didn’t hold back either. He called El-Sayed anti-American and said the Democrat was willing to take endorsements and money from foreign enemies.

"He's anti-American. He is happy to be endorsed by our foreign enemies that hate us like the Muslim Brotherhood. He's happy to take their endorsement and their money because his views align with theirs and theirs align with his," Beamer said.

Beamer argued that El-Sayed’s agenda, from policing to socialism, was an attempt to weaken the country from the inside. He finished by telling the crowd, “Let’s roll,” the same words his son used before he and other passengers charged the cockpit on 9/11.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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