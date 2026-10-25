'Let's Roll' — Father of 9/11 Hero Shreds Abdul El-Sayed at Trump Rally

The father of 9/11 hero Todd Beamer, David Beamer, took to the stage at Sunday's Trump rally in Michigan to support Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers and gubernatorial nominee Rep. John James (MI-10).

Advertisement

He did not mince words as he tore into Rogers' radical Democrat opponent, Abdul El-Sayed. He does not believe in the principles this country was founded on, the 93-year-old charged:

He's anti-American. He is happy to be endorsed by our foreign enemies that hate us like the Muslim Brotherhood.



He's happy to take their endorsement and their money because his views align with theirs and theirs align with his.

Watch:

MUST WATCH from David Beamer, the father of United 93 hero Todd Beamer.



"Mike Rogers, a Michigan man, a life of service who loves and values his country. Mike Rogers is an American."



Abdul El-Sayed "is anti-American. He is happy to be endorsed by foreign enemies that hate… — Republicans (@Republicans) October 25, 2026

MUST WATCH from David Beamer, the father of United 93 hero Todd Beamer. "Mike Rogers, a Michigan man, a life of service who loves and values his country. Mike Rogers is an American." Abdul El-Sayed "is anti-American. He is happy to be endorsed by foreign enemies that hate us...his views align with theirs." "I ask you Michigan. Whatever your allegiance...we can't elect" El-Sayed.

Todd Beamer became a symbol of the strength and everyday heroics of regular Americans. He and the other passengers on San Francisco-bound Flight 93 knew that their plane had been hijacked, but it was only when they found out that other commandeered aircraft had deliberately crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon that they realized their flight had been turned into an enemy missile — and was most likely targeting the White House or the Capitol.

Rather than wait for the terrorists to kill hundreds or even thousands of people on the ground, they overpowered the four hijackers. A cockpit struggle led to the flight crashing into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing all 40 passengers and crewmembers.

As Beamer put down his phone to charge the cockpit, he did not disconnect the call he was on with an operator, and she heard him say those immortal words:

"Are you guys ready? Okay. Let's roll."

He and his hastily assembled team — which included passengers Mark Bingham, Tom Burnett, and Jeremy Glick — will forever be heroes.

Trump: Michigan needs to stand up and fight just like Todd Beamer did to stop a jihadist from walking into the Capitol. Todd Beamer gave his life for America, and you have to give your vote for Todd Beamer pic.twitter.com/Z5rdnIwi6C — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2026

That’s not the kind of character David Beamer sees in El-Sayed:

Beamer argued that Democratic socialists are domestic “demolition specialists” seeking to dismantle American capitalism and freedom through socialism. He also claimed El-Sayed wants to disarm police, defund the military and replace the U.S. Constitution with sharia law. “The mantra of their platform is really ‘Death to America.’ That's their mantra. But they disguise and camouflage it with having us look at some shiny symbol: Everything's going to be free. Free health care, free education,” David said. “What do you have to pay for that free stuff? Freedom. Become a slave to the socialist regime. Can't happen.”

Advertisement

He closed, as you might expect, with the perfect line. We are faced in these midterms by leftist extremists, Marxists, socialists, and radicals who want to fundamentally change the United States as we know it — but we have a choice.

“Let’s roll.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.