Trump Draws a Hard Line on Sharia Law, Explains What He Would ‘Absolutely’ Do: 'Not This Country'

President Trump made clear on Wednesday that he sees no place for Sharia law in the United States. Nor should he, or anybody else, for that matter.

The President, in an interview with radio host Glenn Beck, said that he would “absolutely” prohibit Sharia and described the practice as fundamentally incompatible with American values.

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Considering the truth behind that statement and the fact that a top candidate for Senate has recently defended Sharia law by claiming criticism of it is rooted in white supremacy, one can take the not-all-that-fantastical leap in logic that the extremists invading the Democrat Party are also fundamentally incompatible with American values.

Trump pointed to what he called existing “pockets” of Sharia influence in the country and insisted those must be removed. He also referenced the situation in European cities like London and Paris as a warning, arguing that Islamic law had become “almost like a second way of life” in some areas.

“On Sharia law, I would absolutely say that’s not this country. There’s no Sharia law. And you do have pockets of it, as you know,” Trump said.

“Good politics is all about common sense anyway, but I would absolutely prohibit the Sharia law thing, and it is happening in this country a little bit, and when we see it we take it out, and you have to take it out,” the President continued. “You have one system, we have a great system, sometimes it’s very frustrating, but it’s the best there is, that I can say."

Trump: "I would absolutely prohibit the Sharia Law thing. It is happening in this country a little bit, and where we see it, we take it out... We have one system." pic.twitter.com/K7e4fA4hH3 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 26, 2026

One such pocket is in Dearborn, Michigan, a stronghold for Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) and home to the largest American Muslim population per capita, as well as the largest mosque in North America.

Michigan pastor Lorenzo Sewell recently hammered the Dearborn City Council, accusing local leaders of allowing the city to fall under Sharia law.

"America, we have lost this city,” Sewell insisted. “This is a city that is no longer under American laws; we are under Sharia law. We will not have it anymore.”

"Enough is enough!"

🔥 Pastor Lorenzo Sewell brings the fire of the Holy Spirit to the Dearborn Michigan City Council meeting. ✝️



A bold, unapologetic warrior for Jesus Christ as anti-Islam protests continued outside. He followed the speech of Jake Lang. 🙏✝️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BOywnmDvx5 — Chad Ledger (@TheChadLedger) August 19, 2026

Enough was enough a long time ago.

Other pockets cropping up throughout the United States include, according to former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Houston, Texas, among others.

"Earlier this year, there was a conference that was held representing organizations like the Council on American Islamic Relations, also known as CAIR, which issued a call to action to use American legal and political systems to implement Sharia law," Gabbard told Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference.

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"This is not something that may possibly happen. It is already happening here within our borders. Patterson, New Jersey, is proud to call themselves the first Muslim city," she added. "They are working to implement in their own governments these Islamic principles that are forced on people through the use of laws or violence."

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Getting back to our Sharia-adjacent friend, El-Sayed once openly expressed a lifelong "obligation" to follow Sharia law when buying his first home, explaining he took out a "Sharia-compliant" mortgage at the time.

"Ultimately, the question is, when I die, and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don't want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Shariah-compliant way. Not because of fear but because of obligation," he told the New York Times.

Your only obligation is to the United States and its justice system. Especially as voters consider whether or not to send you to Congress.

Let's hope they too will say, "That's not this country."

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