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Yikes: New Dem Rep Reveals Alleged Threats From Fellow Dems If He Doesn't Support Jeffries

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 12, 2026 6:25 PM
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Yikes: New Dem Rep Reveals Alleged Threats From Fellow Dems If He Doesn't Support Jeffries Video
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There's a drama going on now with a lot of jockeying over the leadership votes for the Democrats in the House and the Senate. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08), the current House Minority Leader, is up for Speaker of the House, and the current Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY), wants to be the Senate Majority Leader in January. 

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But the leftists, including some of the new members of Congress, have been throwing a bit of a wrench into the mix.

The latest people to abandon Schumer were Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who said he wouldn't vote for him, and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

Slotkin said she was a "no" until she saw a "concrete and definitive plan that was different," and she recommended that people "withhold quorum" until they got that plan, if there was only going to be one candidate. 

So that's a couple more to add to the growing list of folks questioning Schumer. As we noted, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) reportedly was open to the idea of running against Schumer or using it to wrangle some concessions/agreements from Schumer. 

Meanwhile, the House situation is getting messy. According to the incoming representative from Illinois' 15th District, Don Leonard, senior Democrats threatened to make his life a "living hell" if he didn't vote for Jeffries and make sure he would lose his next election. 

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He says they “expect you to wear the team jersey” and “be a good team player." He said the "big D" Democrat Party needed some "little D democracy" and that he was just a stubborn "SOB." 

He clarified more with TMZ, saying it was senior Democrat elected officials, not leadership, who were offering him "friendly advice" with "stark consequences." 

The TMZ reporter said it sounded like The Godfather movies, with the threats. Leonard indicated that the "consequences" could involve committee assignments, getting legislation passed, and whether he had support to run again. He wouldn't say who these senior Democrats were. 

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Reporters asked the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33), about it. He denied knowing who the "senior Democrats" are. 

But Democrats are showing their true colors with things like this. Grab the popcorn; the fights between the Left and the more Left are going to be interesting. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | SENATE
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