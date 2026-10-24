New Ilhan Omar Video With Husband Tries to Desperately Downplay Her Situation — No One Is Buying It

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) is definitely facing some big problems.

There are multiple federal investigations going on into immigration questions and financial disclosures. The government is even referring to her "real name" being Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. There are a whole boatload of things that give you a window into what they are looking into and pursuing in regard to those immigration questions. As we noted, a federal filing also indicates that as of Wednesday, they had not as yet fully executed the search warrant, which means there's likely more the investigators are going to be pursuing in the matter.

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On Friday, as we reported, Omar made her first public appearance since her home was raided on October 12, when she went to early vote. While there, she was confronted by reporters who asked about the investigation and about whether she thought this would be her "last chance to vote here." She tried to downplay the trouble she faced by saying she would "continue to vote." She also claimed on X that her name was "always" Ilhan Omar, despite what the government was saying.

You know at this point that she has to be feeling the pressure as a whole lot of things start to coalesce around her. But she's trying to act like it's nothing and she's impervious to it all. But I don't think anyone is buying it. Here's her latest effort to act tough.

Less scrolling, more strolling. Enjoying our beautiful Minnesota lakes. 🥰 https://t.co/3YHFGx00Uq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 23, 2026

"Less scrolling, more strolling," Omar wrote. "Enjoying our beautiful Minnesota lakes."

She's acting like she's just having a quiet stroll by the lakes with her third husband. Because you always take a camera crew with you when you want to have some quiet time with your husband and pretend everything is normal. It's not at all a propaganda post to serve her narrative. Then, too, that music is discordant with the quiet beauty of the lakes.

But the funny thing is that, yes, she probably is doing less scrolling and "more strolling" since the feds seized her personal phone. They also seized her passport and other phones, including something she described as her "travel phone." Her attorneys have asked for the property back.

Omar cut off replies again to this post. The only showing reply is from Cori Bush, her former Squad member from Missouri who posted, "We love this!"

That of course was not the tenor of most of the quote tweets in response. Those were more in line with this one from former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt.

She’s doing less scrolling because the FBI confiscated her phone LMAO — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 23, 2026

Totally not staged 🤣 — Jon Justice (@JonJustice) October 23, 2026

The music 🤒🥴😵 — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) October 24, 2026

Not only isn't she going to be able to downplay this, but she's also stepping in things more by participating in an event with radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker on Monday which is only helping to divide Democrats and make them look bad as the elections are going on.

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