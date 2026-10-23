This New El-Sayed Ad With Fox News Personalities Tells You How Desperate He Must Be

There doesn't seem to be a day that goes by without some negative story dropping on Democrat nominee for the Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed.

He should have had an easy time there, since Democrats have won for years. But he faces a good Republican candidate in Mike Rogers, and El-Sayed is a truly problematic candidate in part because of his connections to radicals and extremists. But he also doesn't even seem to understand basic concepts when it comes to things like the Second Amendment - a vital thing he would need to grasp to be in the U.S. Senate. And he's already talking about grabbing guns.

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As we've noted, El-Sayed has a problem with black and Jewish voters.

But one way of knowing that he knows he's in trouble and viewed as too extreme is that he just put out a commercial with some current Fox News personalities and even one former employee, Tucker Carlson. This is about as clueless as they come. This ad is running on Fox News and Newsmax.

A head-turning new "Michigan First" ad from @AbdulElSayed - he names some issue he agrees with MAGA voters on, then plays a supercut of Fox News hosts/Tucker praising him or bashing Mike Rogers. https://t.co/RhE0YlBp68 https://t.co/glgCz700d9 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 23, 2026

If he thinks people on the Right are going to vote based on what Jessica Tarlov has to say, he's just out in bizarre left field. And most of them don't think positively about him as a candidate, even if they may make a random positive comment about his speaking ability. MAGA people aren't going to be voting for him. Not one of them believes he is "America First." Then, too, he already is having trouble with Jewish voters, and he thinks that sticking Tucker Carlson in there is going to help with them?

But it's also absolutely hilarious that he has to stoke his narcissism to help his small-man syndrome in it. It's supposed to be appealing to us on the Right or the moderates, not supposed to be an ego-stroking homage to himself. So he includes that he was "captain of the football team," he's a "good-looking guy," and he's a "good speaker." No, Mike Rogers didn't want to pick a fight about him being captain of the football team - it was El-Sayed who tried to pick the fight and challenged Rogers to a football game in one of his continual efforts to assert his physicality.

No, El-Sayed is not against "outside spending," when he's taking money from the Soros family.

No, he's not a "capitalist and a patriot" or America First when he's hanging out with Hasan Piker, can't condemn the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), or has Muslim Brotherhood questions. And that's just to name a few reasons; we could go on at length.

What was also funny was that the Left is salivating all over the ad, calling it brilliant because apparently they think people on the Right are going to be deceived by it. That's just a complete misread. But if they're Democrats, they already have a problem misreading the facts.

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Ultimately, to go to this level of pandering, his internals must look bad; he knows he's short, so he's casting about to find votes.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-1) had a comment for him, since he included her in the clip.

Honestly, I’m shocked he didn’t photoshop a burka on me. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 23, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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