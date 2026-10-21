Omar Emerges in TikTok Video That May Reveal Where She Is

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) has been one of the most arrogant, visible, and loud members of Congress.

Yet, since her home was raided on Oct. 12, she seems to have gone to ground, not being seen publicly since then. We've seen her husband snapping at reporters who asked. We've seen her daughters going to her home in the D.C. area. We've seen the reports about her sister being questioned by federal agents. DNA has allegedly been collected, and her passport has been seized.

Advertisement

So there's been a lot of speculation as to where Omar is.

On Tuesday night, she finally posted a TikTok video to her account aimed at her supporters.

BREAKING: Ilhan Omar has finally broken her silence, pleading for donations on TikTok after DHS raided her amid multiple federal investigations. https://t.co/fuigDI7X9W — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2026

Omar thanked people for their support, and anyone who had sent money to her.

"That goes a long way as we fight Trump and his administration for trying to intimidate me and so many people right before the midterm elections. We know that they're running scared. We're not going to be intimidated. We're not going to be silenced, we're not going to be scared. "I'll be out there campaigning alongside all of you and making sure that we beat back all of this, and that we win in the midterms. Win the House, win the Senate, and hold this administration accountable. Thank you so much again and please continue to support us. It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time and so we appreciate if you are able to send $5, $10, or $20. Thank you."

She looked tearful at times and worried. She doesn't look good. Wild that when she finally posts something, she's asking for money.

What she doesn't need is money for her campaign, as there are only two weeks left and she is a lock because of the heavily Democrat nature of her district. What she is facing, according to reports, is multiple federal investigations, allegedly involving immigration questions and financial disclosures. It's interesting she does say she will be back campaigning because all this time she's been missing has been during the time you would think she would be campaigning.

Now this video, assuming that the background is real and current, may give an indication as to where she is. Many (including Grok) believe it's Minneapolis. There's a distinctive building in the background that looks like Eleven on the River. Now that's pretty ironic too, if she is done in, once again, by Eleven, after she read World War II as "eleven." There also appears to be the red-roofed Brian Coyle Community Center in proper juxtaposition to Eleven. So we may have just answered that "Where in the World Is Ilhan Omar" question, at least as of when the video was taken.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.