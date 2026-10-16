Coast Guard Conducts Frantic Search-and-Rescue Mission Off Baja After 27 People End Up in the Water

There was a mass-casualty incident that the U.S. Coast Guard responded to on Friday morning.

The USCG responded to a call around 1 AM about a boat taking on water. When they arrived on the scene, they found boat debris. There were reportedly 27 people in the water.

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#Breaking USCG air & surface crews are currently responding to reports of 27 people in the water approx 140 miles west of Ensenada, Mexico. 15 people have reportedly been rescued. Search and rescue operations ongoing. More info to follow #USCG #SAR #happeningnow — USCG Southwest (@USCGSouthwest) October 16, 2026

The Coast Guard launched a frantic search-and-rescue mission after more than two dozen people linked to a suspected human smuggling operation ended up in the waters off Baja California — with some still unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard said 15 people had been rescued, 140 miles west of Ensenada, Mexico. Those rescued have been taken to the hospital, a Coast Guard spokesperson told the California Post.

The Coast Guard would not confirm if it was a human smuggling operation. Jose Ysea with the San Diego Fire Department told CBS 8 that Friday morning's incident was a human smuggling operation. They said 16 people had been rescued.

BREAKING | The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to reports of 27 people in the water off the coast of Mexico. Sixteen people were rescued. San Diego fire officials say it was a human smuggling operation. LATEST UPDATES: https://t.co/MO8QlKohuj https://t.co/y55saqrZLn — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) October 16, 2026

USGC said hospitals near North Harbor Drive in San Diego have been put on alert to get ready to take people in. Several local agencies are reportedly on scene at North Harbor Drive responding.

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