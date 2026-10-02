DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

FlyDubai Co-Pilot Was Banned From Flying in Oman Due to Extremist Views; Why Did UAE Allow Him?

Jennifer Van Laar Follow @jenvanlaar
Oct 02, 2026 5:02 PM
Advertisement
FlyDubai Co-Pilot Was Banned From Flying in Oman Due to Extremist Views; Why Did UAE Allow Him? BREAKING
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The Wall Street Journal is out with an exclusive alleging that the co-pilot who stabbed his captain on FlyDubai Flight 1073 as they flew between Dubai and Tel Aviv earlier this week, nearly downing the aircraft, had been banned from flying in his home country of Oman "over concerns he had adopted radical ideological views," and that, despite the ban, FlyDubai hired the man anyway, "allowing him to pilot on the sensitive route connecting the United Arab Emirates and Israel."

Advertisement

FlyDubai operates at two airports in Oman, Muscat and Salalah, but the aspiring terrorist co-pilot couldn't fly those routes due to the ban. According to the Journal, whether the Omani government shared their concerns about the co-pilot’s radicalization with other countries or airlines. But if he was hired by an airline that operated in a country in which he was prohibited from flying, it would seem that the carrier at least knew of the ban and would be curious as to the nature of the ban. Regardless, the route between Dubai and Tel Aviv is obviously subject to heightened scrutiny and security, and given that Israel doesn't allow pilots whose passports are from countries with which it does not have diplomatic relations to land in the country — which includes Oman — that FlyDubai assigned this man to that route anyway is alarming and needs to be fully investigated.

The U.A.E. is leading the investigation into the attack, and the Journal reports that "A U.A.E. spokesperson declined to comment on the attacker’s history in Oman 'to avoid prejudging the outcome of the investigation or interfering with its course.'" We'd hate for that to happen.

Recommended
Bad News, Bra Burners: Sydney Sweeney’s Naked Sports Ad Just Hit the Jackpot Rusty Weiss Watch: Veteran Aussie Pilot Throws Interviewer for a Loop With Fact Drop on FlyDubai Incident Sister Toldjah
Advertisement

FlyDubai allegedly subjects its pilots to security screening before flights and mandates a yearly medical check, according to a former crew member, who also said that the airline "conducts in-house psychology checks for first officers as they graduate to captain."

An Israeli official told the Journal that Israel "has long called on Dubai airport officials to strengthen security for flights heading to Tel Aviv" and noted that Israel kept its domestic airlines from flying in and out of Dubai earlier this year because of increased security concerns due to the war in Iran.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ISRAEL | OMAN | TERRORISM | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Bad News, Bra Burners: Sydney Sweeney’s Naked Sports Ad Just Hit the Jackpot

Bad News, Bra Burners: Sydney Sweeney’s Naked Sports Ad Just Hit the Jackpot

Rusty Weiss
Watch: Veteran Aussie Pilot Throws Interviewer for a Loop With Fact Drop on FlyDubai Incident

Watch: Veteran Aussie Pilot Throws Interviewer for a Loop With Fact Drop on FlyDubai Incident

Sister Toldjah
Spanberger's Parole Board Released 7 Out of 8 Felons in Just One Day — Guess What Comes Next

Spanberger's Parole Board Released 7 Out of 8 Felons in Just One Day — Guess What Comes Next

Teri Christoph

Trending on RedState Videos