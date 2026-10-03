Breaking: Medical Transport Plane Carrying 6 From Bermuda to Boston Loses Contact Off MA Coast

At this hour, we have a breaking story about what might end up being a tragic loss of life, based on what little has already been reported.

On Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said in a statement shared on social media that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerted it about a missing aircraft, which is thought to be a medical transport plane:

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Authorities are searching for a jet after it lost contact with air traffic control early Saturday morning. It is being reported that the aircraft in question is a medical transport plane. According to the United States Coast Guard, the FAA notified them that they lost contact with the Gulfstream “early Saturday morning.” There were six passengers onboard, USCG confirmed at 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The statement on X continued:

#UPDATE : the plane was traveling from Bermuda to Boston. Current search area is off the coast of Nantucket. Aircraft is a Gulfstream G100 (Tail #CGRJP)

The New York Times also confirmed reporting from multiple outlets that the missing aircraft is a medical emergency plane, along with more details about the search efforts.

The missing plane was operated by an Ontario-based medical evacuation company, Latitude Air Ambulance, said Clarence Togeretz, a company spokesman. Latitude flies people to hospitals and also offers repatriation services, according to its website. [...] The search was taking place off the coast of Nantucket and was still ongoing at 11:45 a.m., the Coast Guard said, adding that they had deployed planes, a helicopter and two boats, some sent from a station in Cape Cod.

KTLA shared data (in the story linked above) from FlightAware on the aircraft in question, confirming its last flight/ownership:

FlightAware lists the operator as Latitude Air Ambulance, with the owner listed as “unknown.” [...] Further information from FlightAware indicates the plane’s last flight was Friday night, when it left John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, for Bermuda. Latitude Air Ambulance is based in Hamilton.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as warranted.