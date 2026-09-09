Oh My: Fetterman Makes Surprise Video Appearance at RNC Midterms Gathering, and Dems Won't Be Amused

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has repeatedly said he's not interested in switching political parties despite his myriad differences with them on issues like illegal immigration, Israel, and the Israel-Hamas war. But he has indicated that if the party "totally" abandoned Israel, that's when he'd no longer be a member.

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Would he switch to the Republican Party? Probably not, because he still agrees with Democrats on a whole host of other issues, including abortion, trans "rights," gun control, etc. The likelihood is that he'd go the independent route.

But though he's shown no interest in switching teams, Fetterman's still very loyal to his Republican Senate colleague from Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick, to the extent that before McCormick took the stage at the Republican National Committee's midterms convention Wednesday night, Fetterman appeared via video with an introduction, where he also noted he'd work with Trump on preserving the "steel way of life":

Yes, I’m Senator John Fetterman [from] Pennsylvania. Yes, I am a Democrat. Why am I here talking to you today? Because, well, I’m a common sense Democrat. I’m always going to stand with America, I’m always going to reject the extremes and socialism, and that anti-American way of life. Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania. I’m proud to count him as my friend. Right back over my shoulder is the iconic U.S. Steel mill, and that’s exactly the kind of thing that we will work together, and we’ll work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley. I have this opportunity to introduce this great American, a great senator, and yes he’s in a different party, but I’m proud to count him as my great friend.” So for everybody in Dallas, I’m here to introduce Dave McCormick.

Watch:

Senator John Fetterman just gave a video address at the Republican Midterm Convention, where he praised GOP Senator McCormick and promised to “fight” with President Trump.



Not sure the Democrats realize how much weight this actually carries.



Wow.



FETTERMAN: “Yes, I’m Senator… https://t.co/JhVflMiSII pic.twitter.com/Q2BnMMzt4Z — Overton (@overton_news) September 9, 2026

John Fetterman is presenting at the RNC right now! lol pic.twitter.com/5NuWCedc2T — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) September 9, 2026

Axios noted that "Democrats are certain to see the cameo as political mutiny — and it will supercharge questions about whether he'll ultimately leave the Democratic Party before he's up for reelection in 2028."

Stay tuned...

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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