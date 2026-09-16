Elon Shuts Down Talarico's Unhinged Comment on America With Just One Word

It's hard to believe that Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico has gotten as far as he has in Texas, given how extreme he is and the things he's said in the past. On top of that, he's just constantly expecting us to believe that he no longer believes those extreme things; suddenly he's changed — on the eve of the election. So he's insulting our intelligence too.

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But his bad prior comments continue to come out, including a 2024 comment on "The Weekend Show" with Anthony Davis on how deficient we are when it comes to "democracy" and how we should be looking to Europe when it comes to guidance.

Democrat Candidate for Texas Senate James Talarico says America should look to other countries in Europe “for inspiration” on how to be a better country. pic.twitter.com/jvT7Ynj1g2 — America (@america) September 15, 2026

"We haven't lived up to the promise of democracy," Talarico said.

"And of course, some countries are farther along than others, and sadly, here in America, where that experiment started, we are backsliding. And that troubles me greatly. But all of us still have so much more work to do to create a true democracy. "But you're right. We should look, as Americans. to other countries, especially in Western Europe, for inspiration about how to continue with this experiment and ultimately reach that goal of a true democracy, of a beloved community."

First, we are not a pure democracy, consciously so, because our Founders saw the danger of that for our country. So anyone talking like Talarico either doesn't understand our founding, or is rejecting it, and we should reject him.

Second, the thought that we, as a country, have somehow failed, and need to look to Western Europe for "inspiration" as to how to do it right is vile and shows how leftist he truly is, if that's what he thinks. Has he checked the problem they have been having with invading illegal aliens, such as in Ceuta? We don't have that problem right now, because we have a strong president. But we did have it under Joe Biden, and Democrats like Talarico would likely take us back there again.

There's a reason we are the most powerful, successful nation on the Earth — and it isn't by following the failed creeds of Europe that we fled. It's because we created the constitutional republic that we did, and didn't follow them down problematic paths that Democrats like Talarico would like us to do now. Europe should look to us for inspiration, not the other way around.

But I think Elon Musk spoke for America when he responded to Talarico's unhinged comment with just one word.

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2026

That's exactly right; you don't need more than that one word.

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When cornered on these remarks, Talarico's campaign team tried this gobbledygook.

"James agrees with the majority of Texans that America is the greatest country in the world, Texas is the greatest state in the union, and we should always fight for a more perfect union," JT Ennis, a spokesperson for the Talarico campaign, told Fox News Digital.

Yeah, that isn't what James said, guys, and you can't spin it now.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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