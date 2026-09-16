Texas QB Arch Manning's Comments About AI Video Cause a Furor

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning faced a firestorm of controversy after he made a comment and laughed about an AI video someone made of his coach, Steve Sarkisian, slapping ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.

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“I saw the AI Edit of (Sark) slapping Holly Rowe.”



I asked Arch Manning if he’d seen any edits on TikTok or Twitter after the game, and his answer is gold. pic.twitter.com/70FnNCVEHb — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) September 14, 2026

Manning's comment created an uproar and has now gotten more than 35 million views.

Here's the original, real exchange between Sarkisian and Rowe. Rowe was clearly annoyed that he wouldn't talk at the end of the game. "Texas fight, hook ‘em," he said before running back to his team.

Sark wilding out lol pic.twitter.com/JxvXXFj6Ur — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 13, 2026

ESPN also tried to interview him at halftime. They later explained they had been having technical issues that delayed the interview, so he had to get back to the team to prepare for the next half. ESPN’s Laura Rutledge said he apologized to them, but they should be apologizing to him for the delay.

Here's the AI video on which Manning was commenting.

Now, I think laughing at a woman being hit is never a good thing. I think he was laughing at the absurdity of the video, not that she was being hit. It's also important to note it's AI and clearly not real, as well. It drew plenty of reaction, including this from an NFL sideline reporter, as our sister site Townhall reported.

If you say things like this into a microphone and laugh enthusiastically in a room full of cameras, I often imagine (and assume) the things that are said in private. Disappointed and infuriated… but never surprised anymore https://t.co/ainjjG5IcM — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) September 15, 2026

But it also made me wonder if some of the folks on the left who took issue with Manning's comment are also cool with men being in women's sports and the consequences that can result, when they're talking about how women are treated. Then there are also the women willing to fangirl all over a woman who kills her children. And those are real situations, not AI.

Manning realized he shouldn't have said it, and later apologized.

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"In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video," Manning wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories. "There is nothing funny about it. It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that. "I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward."

Rowe accepted his apology. "Thank you, Arch," she wrote. "I appreciate our conversation about this – which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another."

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