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Rep. Tom Tiffany Escapes Sinking Plane After Emergency Landing in Wisconsin Lake

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 13, 2026 10:16 AM
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Rep. Tom Tiffany Escapes Sinking Plane After Emergency Landing in Wisconsin Lake
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), the Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor, had a harrowing experience on the campaign trail Saturday night.

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While returning home from the La Crosse County Lincoln Day Dinner tonight, the plane I was traveling in lost power as we approached the Wausau Downtown Airport. The pilot made an emergency water landing in Lake Wausau. 

After landing, we called 911. As the plane began to submerge, we exited the aircraft and swam to a shallow area, where we waited until emergency responders reached us by boat. 

I want to express my deepest gratitude to the pilot, the Wausau Fire Department, and all of the first responders who came to our aid so quickly. They got us safely off the water and transported us to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where we received excellent care. Thankfully, both the pilot and I sustained only minor injuries. 

God was watching over us tonight, and I am incredibly grateful to be here in the hospital with my wife, Chris, by my side. An experience like this reminds you just how precious life is.

The plane was a small, four-seat plane. Fortunately, the two men only had minor injuries. That must have been incredibly scary, and it sounds like Tiffany's lucky to be alive. 

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He received numerous well wishes across social media, including from his Democrat opponent, David Crowley

The first sentence was a little poorly phrased, but it was nice that Crowley weighed in to wish him well.

The cause of the loss of power is now being investigated.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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