New: Talarico Tries to Hoodwink Voters in Latest Remarks About 'Banned' Kimmel Interview

Jimmy Kimmel made an announcement earlier this week on his "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, claiming that he wasn't going to be running an interview with Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico on air. He tried to claim "censorship" from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Talarico joined him in this claim.

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But as we reported, there was no "censorship." It was ABC that made the decision on the interview, apparently not wanting to have to deal with any questions about the equal time rules that apply to everyone. Even Kimmel essentially acknowledged this:

And so, out of consideration for our local stations, especially our ABC affiliates in Texas, who would have to deal with this nonsense, my interview tomorrow with James Talarico will not air on television. It will be posted on YouTube instead. It will not be on TV.”

But that's on them if ABC makes the decision. That's not censorship; that's them not wanting to deal with the rules. They were not stopped from airing it by the FCC.

They then use this tactic to try to get more views on the video, and claim the evil Trump administration is suppressing them. They know people on the Left will fall for it, because it was the same thing they did with the Stephen Colbert interview with James Talarico.

Now, just like then, we see Talarico spreading the same lie as he did before. He's now claiming his Kimmel interview was "banned."

Watch my banned interview with Jimmy Kimmel on YouTube: https://t.co/1mL7C7579o — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 11, 2026

"This is the interview Trump’s FCC doesn’t want you to see," he falsely claimed. What hogwash.

"We’re not just going up against the most corrupt politician in Texas. We’re going up against this entire corrupt system."

Then in a reply post linking to the video, he wrote, "Watch my banned interview with Jimmy Kimmel on YouTube."

Just a straight-up lie; he wasn't banned. But he did it before and got away with it, so he appears to be at it again. He's now trying to paint it as an effort to shut him down because they're so scared of him. Like President Donald Trump gives a darn about him spewing nonsense on Kimmel.

But he's shown he doesn't have any compunction about misleading people. And they know they can put this over on the people on the Left since they did before. It's a way to whip up the base, and they know they will have people bite.

Exhibit A: this piece of idiocy from Jim Acosta.

Dude come on. Ted Cruz was just on the View and Talarico can't go on Kimmel. How is that appropriate? Honest question YOU should answer. https://t.co/jEwP7qTi1x — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2026

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Um, Jim? It's very simple. Ted Cruz is not running in an election coming up in under 60 days. Plus, Talarico can most certainly go on Kimmel, as we said. The decision was ABC's, not the FCC's or the president's.

Supposed journalist cannot glean the fact that Ted Cruz is not currently campaigning for office. https://t.co/6Xwzgqmvdt — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) September 10, 2026

The Left wants to use it as a rallying cry to help pump the campaign. But it's not going to change all of Talarico's deficiencies that can sink him with the people of Texas

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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