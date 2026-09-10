Iran Makes Move on Fees in the Strait That Shows Just How Desperate They Are

Iran has been trying to impose fees on ships going through the Strait of Hormuz if they follow the Iranian regime's prescribed route.

But basically, now ships have been thumbing their noses at them, taking the southern route through the Strait, closer to Oman, and making it through with a little help from the United States.

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Meanwhile, the regime has also been imposing freight fees on foreign shipping.

But the blockade has shut down the shipping in and out of Iran, and the regime has been facing a gas shortage that is going to cause even more unhappiness among an already unhappy populace.

So now they're making a move that shows how desperate they are.

Iran has temporarily suspended a 10% charge on freight fees ‌for foreign vessels carrying imported or exported oil, gas and liquid petroleum products to and from Iran, the semi-official ⁠Fars news agency reported on Thursday. [....] Fars said the charge had increased the cost ⁠of transporting oil, gas and liquid products, and suspending the levy could ⁠reduce transportation costs and encourage foreign fleets to carry ⁠goods to or from Iran.

But the problem is that's not going to stop the U.S. blockade.

So even if they cut the fees, what's going to encourage ships to come in or out in that situation? I don't think a 10 percent discount is going to do it, if that's what's going on here. No one wants to have the U.S. put a shot through their engine room for trying to run the blockade, and we've seen that the U.S. hasn't been shy about doing that.

It's basically an acknowledgement of how much the blockade is squeezing them.

As we already reported a couple of weeks ago on the gas shortage:

Now, Executive Vice President Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah is confirming that Iran cannot import gasoline because of the U.S. naval blockade and is warning that the current fuel situation cannot continue, the state-run IRNA news agency said on Wednesday. “Continuing on this path is impossible,” Ghaempanah declared, explaining that the domestic gasoline production was insufficient and that “with the US naval blockade, we cannot import gasoline.”

There were already long lines at the pumps in some areas in Iran at that point, and it's only gotten worse.

Sounds like their goose is getting cooked.

Iran has dropped its 10% freight charge on foreign tankers.



The pressure is working... — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) September 10, 2026

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