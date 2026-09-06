Trump Makes Move on the Midterms That Vaporizes Liberal Media Claim About Him

We're coming down to it now with the midterms.

After Labor Day will be a sprint to the finish to go all in on the Congressional races.

Now, President Donald Trump has a lot of money that his MAGA Inc PAC has raised. But the liberal media was trying to spread a story that Trump might not be spending that money to help out the Republicans in Texas.

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With early voting about to begin in competitive midterm races, President Donald Trump has kept most of his super PAC money on the sidelines, causing Republican leaders to conclude that it’s too late to fully deploy the cash in the midterms and that he intends to hold on to much of it for his own purposes. Trump’s political advisers have been assuring anxious allies that MAGA Inc., the president’s super PAC that had more than $400 million on hand as of July 31, will come to the rescue during the peak campaign season after Labor Day. But Republicans are increasingly skeptical and suspicious that Trump — who must personally approve the spending — has other ideas.

MS NOW claimed:

Two sources familiar with the group’s plans said MAGA Inc. reached an arrangement with Elon Musk this week covering two Senate races: Musk’s America PAC would focus on Texas, bolstering the campaign of Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee, while MAGA Inc. would spend in North Carolina for Michael Whatley, the former RNC chair running for an open seat. Neither group has yet gone on the air. The rest of MAGA Inc.’s money remains uncommitted, the sources said.

As our sister site Townhall reported, not surprisingly, people telling stories out of turn to the WaPo and MS NOW don't know what they are talking about.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair said almost every detail in the MS NOW story was untrue.

Virtually everything about this story is made up. https://t.co/z5WVExbq4S — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) September 4, 2026

The proof was in the pudding: MAGA Inc just dropped a bundle - $10 million - in to help GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton in Texas.

I know this is shocking, but it turns out "Republican strategists" who talk to The Washington Post are out of the loop... https://t.co/xaP9zK8C7s pic.twitter.com/jQCR9JRiiX — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) September 5, 2026

Oops. That's a great example of how they don't have any idea what they are talking about. They're already out with their first ad, which is pretty good.

🚨Just in: President Trump’s MAGA, Inc. PAC has officially started its support for Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) with a $10 million ad buy in the 2026 Texas Senate Race



Here is the 1st campaign ad👇 pic.twitter.com/kb18rtGPoN — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 5, 2026

I think it's important to hit the economic points: that Democrats like Senate nominee James Talarico will make things worse, despite whatever they claim. I'm sure the Republicans will also hit the extreme/weird things about Talarico as well, but Republicans need to be making the point that they're better for your wallet, and this does that.

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The Paxton team is making good use of the money; they've already booked a lot of ads.

#TXPol: Yesterday, pro-Paxton group Lone Star Liberty PAC placed over $16M in new #TXSen ad reservations.



The ads run from today through 9/13.



For the first time in the general election, Republican advertisers hold the advantage in future reservations:

🔴$16.3M 🔵$6.9M — AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) September 1, 2026

They'll have more ads coming. The race is tight in the RealClearPolitics polling average before the spending burst from Paxton, so expect that to make a big difference in getting out the message of how bad Talarico is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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