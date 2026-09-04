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Catherine Herridge Drops Stunning Report on Suspected Directed Energy Attacks on US Soil

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 04, 2026 3:45 PM
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Catherine Herridge Drops Stunning Report on Suspected Directed Energy Attacks on US Soil
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Independent investigative journalist Catherine Herridge has an important report on "directed energy attacks" against people in the United States. 

She reported on NewsNation that there were more than two dozen suspected directed energy attacks against people, including a "significant cluster of cases at an off-site U.S. government intelligence and research facility in Northern Virginia."

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Among the attacks were incidents in 2021 that were against U.S. government personnel who were investigating directed energy technology, including against people trying to reverse-engineer a device. 

Here, Herridge interviewed a Space Force veteran whom she refers to as "Chris," who says he was attacked five times in his own home outside of Washington, D.C. 

He showed her his medical records that documented multiple conditions, including a traumatic brain injury connected to his service. 

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Herridge notes the U.S. government has stopped short of placing the blame.

She described the device as "portable, can be programmed, easily hidden, and does not require a great deal of power." 

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Department of War, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) didn't respond to her requests for comment. 

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News Topics VIRGINIA | DHS | CIA
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