Wild: Video Shows What Looks Like a Targeted Shooting at Intersection in Missouri

I think if you're driving down a suburban street in Missouri and you're stopped at an intersection, you don't expect to see what looks like a targeted shooting go down right in front of you.

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But that's exactly what it looked like in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Watch as a Ford truck pulls up behind another car.

WATCH: Dash cam video captured a terrifying shooting in Lee's Summit at 291 and Chipman Road today. Three people fired multiple shots into the car in front of them. The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. at the busy intersection. Video courtesy of Star Transport Midwest. @kmbc pic.twitter.com/bHjY2NNQCQ — Eric Graves (@EricGravesKMBC) September 2, 2026

Four people got out, dressed in dark clothing, and began firing away into the car in front of them.

Amazingly, the person being shot at survived that volley of shots.

One person was hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital. That victim had “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries. Another person was hit by broken glass and was being treated.

Kelly Johnson, a spokesperson for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, says they know the suspects sped away in a grey Ford F-150 with either a vanity or custom California license plate. She says they are using Flock cameras to help track them down. “I don’t know if we’ve actually done an interview with the victim as of yet, but our detectives did say they believe that the victim in some way had knowledge of each other. I don’t know if they’re necessarily known to them, but it doesn’t seem like it’s a random act,” said Johnson.

Well, that seems obvious. Now we'll have to wait to hear the backstory. But it surely looks like it was a targeted action against the person in the first car.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

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