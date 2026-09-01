Who Would Do Such a Thing: Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

Okay, whoever did this is scum.

People have been visiting Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame since the country music legend, who was 80, died last Tuesday. Fans have left flowers, cards, and other tributes to the iconic superstar, creating something of a memorial for her at the spot.

Advertisement

Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the star was cleared and had already been scheduled to be worked on for cracks.

But on Monday, people saw that the star had been vandalized, that there were now deep scratches directly across her name on the brass inlay.

Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized Days After Her Death pic.twitter.com/8MeCaSsogu — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 1, 2026

The folks at the Hollywood Walk of Fame said they were already working on getting it repaired.

Video captured by a local news station showed the hole where Parton’s star previously sat as repair crews worked along Hollywood Boulevard to install a replacement.

Fury as Dolly Parton's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame is vandalized a week after her death https://t.co/KVGpk2etSa pic.twitter.com/WMCtwjzBgJ — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2026

Parton received her first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984 and became the first female artist of the 21st century — and one of very few performers in history — to be honored with multiple stars on the famous stretch. She famously joked in 2018 about the second star: “I like to do things in pairs, if you know what I mean!”

A visitor to the star said in a post on social media that she saw it was scratched and "It just doesn't make any sense. She said that a custodian told her a woman kicked around candles that had been previously left there, and "the shards of one scratched the star."

They have cameras everywhere, and I'm sure that they're going to track down whoever was behind this.

But how low do you have to be to scratch the star of someone who just wanted to love and be loved and who did so much for people? That's pretty slimy. Who would do such a thing? Fortunately, the folks at the Walk of Fame will be able to fix it up.

The suggestions on X for the culprit ranged from painful punishment to deportation to Mongolia.

But one way to clear ugliness like what the suspect indulged in? A little beauty from Dolly, with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Three Voices, One Old Song, and a Nearly Perfect Moment



In 1976, on a simple stage lit by warm golden lights, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris sat side by side. Dolly held a guitar, her blonde hair glowing under the lights. The three of them began to sing “Bury… pic.twitter.com/PHl5QIcgxl — Music over time🎻 (@Peal8888) August 26, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.