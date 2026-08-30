New: Rogers' Perfect Final Smackdown to El-Sayed Football Exchange

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has not been having a good time on social media.

I don't know who he has behind his X account, whether it's just him, but he has a tendency to post and say things that don't help him at all. He's already gotten himself in trouble with prior comments. Then, too, he also had other writing attacking football. That's a problematic thing to do in a state like Michigan that loves football.

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His opponent, Republican Mike Rogers, leveled him with a good ad, saying no, football wasn't racist or whatever El-Sayed called it, and no, men shouldn't be playing in women's sports.

Now El-Sayed came back like a 12-year-old boy who thinks he has to one-up an opponent. How juvenile is this?

Hey @MikeRogersForMI - clearly your teammates didn’t vote you captain. If they did, you would have said it in the ad. Probably had that beta energy back then, too.



I *was* captain. Football. Wrestling. Lacrosse.



(Thanks for repping my school, tho 😉) https://t.co/5IxocdmsuQ — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 29, 2026

"Hey @MikeRogersForMI - clearly your teammates didn’t vote you captain," he said. "If they did, you would have said it in the ad. Probably had that beta energy back then, too. I *was* captain. Football. Wrestling. Lacrosse."

It's funny; he tries to hit at Rogers as a beta. But if you're a 41-year-old man calling another man a "beta," maybe you need to look in the mirror. Most men in normal life off the internet do not use that term.

"Thanks for repping my school, tho," El-Sayed added as a snarky aside,

If he's that desperate to talk about how he was a captain in high school, then he just may be the beta he's talking about. Why does he always seem like he's desperate to present himself as tough? That makes him sound insecure. It's like the conscious decision someone made to try to dress in the black T-shirts and jeans to seem tougher.

Plus, hadn't El-Sayed attacked football for its toxic masculinity? So why is he now trying to brag about being a captain in such an evil sport? Sure sounds like he's trying to push an "I'm tougher" masculinity contest. He doesn't make a lot of sense.

Meanwhile, Rogers, who served in the U.S. Army and was a former FBI special agent who investigated organized crime cases, doesn't need to act tough. Rogers was also a former member of Congress. El-Sayed is so desperate to find something to smear him with that he picked the silliest tactic ever, given Rogers' background.

Mike Rogers had the perfect response to El-Sayed's silliness.

Nothing screams “alpha” quite like a 41-year-old desperately reminding everyone he was popular in high school.



Looks like someone peaked in high school. https://t.co/iSCtr6K2Ef — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 29, 2026

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"Nothing screams 'alpha' quite like a 41-year-old desperately reminding everyone he was popular in high school. Looks like someone peaked in high school," Rogers replied.

Oof, now that's a burn. But it's so funny when a guy who's 41 is so locked into whatever he did in high school as a sign of his worth or security.

Not exactly someone you'd want for a Senate seat, even without the crazy far-left policies.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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